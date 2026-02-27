Champions League draw: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior relishing daunting Paris Saint-Germain tie

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 15:48

Liam Rosenior has talked up his excitement after Chelsea were drawn to play Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Despite finishing in the top eight of the League Phase, the Premier League giants knew before Friday's draw that PSG or Newcastle United would be their next opponents.

Rather than being presented with an all-English tie against Newcastle and a scenario where they would play the Magpies three times in no more than eight days, Chelsea were paired with the defending champions.

Having met in the Club World Cup final in July, the two teams are no strangers to squaring off on the biggest stage.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rosenior insisted that he was relishing the opportunity to face the French giants.

Rosenior "so excited" for PSG tie

When quizzed on his feelings of a showdown with the Ligue 1 champions, Rosenior told reporters: "So excited. PSG are a fantastic team. Obviously, I have experience of playing against them in France.

"They are a team that I have always admired. I think Luis [Enrique] has done an incredible job there. These are the games you live for. These are the games that you come into football for.

"It is going to be a great tie between two fantastic teams. I am really, really looking forward to it. But we have got another three games before that that I need to focus on."

What is Rosenior's record against PSG?

Having spent one-and-a-half seasons in charge of Strasbourg, Rosenior is familiar with facing Luis Enrique and PSG.

In the three games played since the start of 2024-25, both managers have one win apiece, with another match ending in a draw.

PSG prevailed by a 4-2 scoreline when the teams met at Parc des Princes on October 19, 2024, before Strasbourg ran out 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture at Stade de la Meinau.

The last encounter between Strasbourg's Rosenior and Luis Enrique's PSG came as recently as October 17 last year.

Strasbourg had held a 3-1 advantage after 49 minutes, only for PSG to fight back for a 3-3 draw in the French capital.