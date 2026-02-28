Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Le Havre vs. PSG, Monaco vs. Angers

By Carter White | 28 Feb 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 00:20

Today's Ligue 1 matches include Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Le Havre, whilst Champions League-less Monaco host midtable dwellers Angers.

We say: Rennes 2-1 Toulouse

Since the departure of Beye, it feels as though a weight has been lifted off the shoulders of Rennes, and we expect them to do enough to defeat a Toulouse side who have struggled to earn maximum points this year.

We say: Monaco 2-0 Angers

It has not always been pretty, but Monaco have been able to get the job done domestically of late, and we expect their newfound confidence will power them to victory against a side who do not create many clear-cut opportunities.

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Le Havre are a tough team to break down at home, but they are facing a desperate side seeking to maintain or increase their advantage atop the table, and we believe that will bring the best out of Les Parisiens on Saturday.

