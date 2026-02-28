Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Le Havre vs. PSG, Monaco vs. Angers

PSG respond to Lens: Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews
Today's Ligue 1 matches include Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Le Havre, whilst Champions League-less Monaco host midtable dwellers Angers.

Rennes vs. Toulouse (Saturday, 4pm)

We say: Rennes 2-1 Toulouse

Since the departure of Beye, it feels as though a weight has been lifted off the shoulders of Rennes, and we expect them to do enough to defeat a Toulouse side who have struggled to earn maximum points this year.

>Click here to read our full preview for Rennes vs. Toulouse, including team news and possible lineups

Monaco vs. Angers (Saturday, 6pm)

We say: Monaco 2-0 Angers

It has not always been pretty, but Monaco have been able to get the job done domestically of late, and we expect their newfound confidence will power them to victory against a side who do not create many clear-cut opportunities.

>Click here to read our full preview for Monaco vs. Angers, including team news and possible lineups

Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Saturday, 8.05pm)

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Le Havre are a tough team to break down at home, but they are facing a desperate side seeking to maintain or increase their advantage atop the table, and we believe that will bring the best out of Les Parisiens on Saturday.

>Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Paris Saint-Germain , including team news and possible lineups

