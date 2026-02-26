Preview: Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Feb 2026 02:50

Seeking a third successive Ligue 1 home triumph, Le Havre can put a dent in Paris Saint-Germain’s title aspirations when the two sides clash on Saturday at Stade Oceane.

The Normandy club are 13th in the table heading into this weekend, following a 2-0 defeat at Nantes, while Les Parisiens regained the top spot thanks in part to a 3-0 win over Metz.

Match preview

Home and away, we have seen two different teams show up at Le Havre, a side who will be more than happy to return to Normandy this weekend.

That is where they have won their last two league outings, while collecting points in five consecutive top-flight affairs at Stade Oceane.

Five of their six victories in the competition this season have come at home, four of which were by just a single goal.

That has put Didier Digard’s men in a comfortable position to remain in Ligue 1 beyond this season, as they sit currently nine points above the relegation playoff line.

In 2026, this side have yet to lose a competitive game when netting the opening goal, dropping points in only one of those instances, drawing Rennes away from home 1-1.

Le Club Doyen have only won two league contests versus sides currently in the top half of the table, defeating Strasbourg and Toulouse by a 2-1 score on matchdays 22 and 23, respectively.

© Imago / PsnewZ

After a short stint outside the number one spot, PSG are back on top of the Ligue 1 table, taking full advantage of Lens’ 3-2 defeat to Monaco.

By Saturday, Luis Enrique will know whether his side must win to maintain their two-point lead or if they can increase their advantage with Lens facing Strasbourg on Friday.

Two of their three league defeats this year have been away from home, losing 3-1 at Rennes in their previous domestic encounter outside the Parc des Princes.

A loss this weekend might not only knock them out of first place, but it would mark the first time they suffer four domestic defeats as the visitors in a single campaign since 2021-22 (four).

PSG have conceded the opening goal in three of their previous four competitive games, but have come back to earn a result on two of those occasions.

Les Parisiens have yet to lose an away game against Le Havre this century, defeating them at Stade Oceane last season by a 4-1 score.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A head injury will likely keep Etienne Youte Kinkoue on the Le Havre sidelines this weekend, and Ayumu Seko is still doubtful with a rib issue.

Abdoulaye Toure has a sore knee and is expected to miss this game, while Arouna Sangante will be suspended for another match.

Due to calf strains, PSG could be without Ousmane Dembele and Senny Mayulu, while Fabian Ruiz has a knee problem and Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is doubtful because of a hamstring issue.

Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos all netted for them against Metz, while Matvey Safonov did not have to make a single stop to collect the clean sheet.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Pembele, Doucoure, Lloris; Gourna-Douath; Nego, Kechta, Ndiaye, Zouaoui; Soumare, Boufal

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Kang-in, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Doue, Ramos, Barcola

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Le Havre are a tough team to break down at home, but they are facing a desperate side seeking to maintain or increase their advantage atop the table, and we believe that will bring the best out of Les Parisiens on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.