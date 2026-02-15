Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Lyon vs. Nice and Lorient vs. Angers

By Matt Law | 15 Feb 2026 00:30

There are four Ligue 1 matches on Sunday, including Lyon's home fixture with Nice.

Elsewhere, Le Havre will host Toulouse, Auxerre will head to Metz, and Lorient will welcome Angers.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Ligue 1 fixtures.

Le Havre can remain unbeaten at home in 2026 when they welcome Toulouse to Stade Oceane on Sunday in Normandy.

Les Ciel et Marine edged Strasbourg 2-1 last weekend, putting them 13th in the Ligue 1 table, while Toulouse are eighth after losing 1-0 at Angers.

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Toulouse

Toulouse have some exciting new talents who could be a handful for the home side, and we believe that the visitors' overall potency will come through on Sunday.

Metz welcome Auxerre to the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday afternoon for their latest instalment of Ligue 1 action.

Les Grenats held Lille to a goalless draw in their previous league fixture, while Les Bleus et Blancs mimicked that result against Paris FC at the Stade I'Abbe-Deschamps.

We say: Metz 0-1 Auxerre

It is hard to make a case for either side coming out of this match victorious, but we think Auxerre's defensive solidity could see them prevail.

While Les Bleus et Blancs have not been strong in attack, Metz's backline has leaked goals and after beating them 3-1 earlier in the season, Auxerre will be confident that they can dump further misery onto their hosts this Sunday.

Lorient can move into the top half of the Ligue 1 table with a win on Sunday when they welcome Angers to Stade du Moustoir in Brittany. After 21 matchdays, Les Merlus are 11th, losing 2-0 at Brest last week, while Angers climbed a point above them into ninth thanks to a dramatic 1-0 win over Toulouse.

We say: Lorient 0-0 Angers

These are two very well-organised and disciplined defensive units who have shown themselves to be difficult to penetrate most of the year, and we do not expect either to find a breakthrough this weekend.

Aiming to extend their winning run across all competitions to a sensational 13 matches, Lyon welcome Nice to Groupama Stadium for a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday night.

Les Gones picked up a narrow away success at Nantes last time out, whilst Les Aiglons shared the spoils on home soil with midtable dwellers Monaco.

We say: Lyon 2-0 Nice

Last losing at Groupama Stadium on November 9, Lyon will be supremely confident of extending their record-breaking winning run against Nice on Sunday night.

Les Aiglons enjoyed a first clean sheet in 2026 last weekend, however there is unlikely to be such defensive solidity from the visitors this time around.

