Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Napoli vs. Roma and Parma vs. Hellas Verona

By Matt Law | 15 Feb 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 00:10

There are five Serie A fixtures on Sunday, including Napoli against Roma in Naples.

Elsewhere, Udinese will host Sassuolo, Genoa head to Cremonese, Parma welcome Hellas Verona, and Bologna visit Torino.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Serie A fixtures.

Both beaten last week, mid-table clubs Udinese and Sassuolo will meet for Serie A's Sunday lunchtime kickoff.

Following back-to-back wins, the two sides were left empty-handed on matchday 24, so they will now seek an immediate response.

We say: Udinese 2-1 Sassuolo

Although Udinese are far from prolific, they have proven relatively tough to beat on home soil, only losing a third of their league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo's away form has nosedived, and they have leaked plenty of goals since the start of the year.

Locked together on points in the race for Serie A survival, Cremonese and Genoa will clash at Stadio Zini on Sunday afternoon.

While Cremo have plummeted down the standings, their visitors had been inching towards safety before suffering two controversial losses.

We say: Cremonese 1-2 Genoa

As Genoa have been scoring freely under De Rossi - while Cremonese's goals have dried up - the visitors can head back to Liguria with three precious points.

If other results go against them, another defeat could leave Cremo deep in danger - and Nicola fearing for his job.

Parma host Hellas Verona at the Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon in a fixture that could have major implications at the bottom end of the Serie A table.

While the hosts are looking to create breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone, Verona travel to Emilia-Romagna under increasing pressure, knowing that another setback could further complicate their survival hopes.

We say: Parma 1-0 Hellas Verona

While Parma’s home form has been underwhelming, Verona’s struggles particularly away from home suggest this could be a narrow victory for the hosts.

With greater defensive organisation and a recent morale-boosting win behind them, the Crociati may just have enough to edge a tight encounter.

Three points apart in the Serie A standings, two clubs in dismal form will fight for a rare victory when Torino host Bologna on Sunday.

The visitors have lost their last four league matches - and their Coppa Italia defence has just ended - while Toro required a late leveller to avoid yet another defeat last week.

We say: Torino 2-2 Bologna

Both Bologna and Torino are struggling to keep the back door shut, so some talented attackers could get space to impress.

One point will do neither side much good, but they may have to settle for a frustrating draw - leaving both treading water in mid-table.

Both battling for a top-four finish in Serie A, reigning champions Napoli will play host to Roma on Sunday evening, as the two southern sides clash at Stadio Maradona.

Following their midweek cup exit, the Partenopei head into this season's second Derby del Sole knowing another loss would let their visitors pull level on points.

We say: Napoli 1-1 Roma

It could be a tight tactical battle between two managerial masters, resulting in a low-scoring stalemate.

Roma rarely concede more than once, while Napoli have lost their ability to keep clean sheets, so the points should be shared at Stadio Maradona.

