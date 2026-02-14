Chelsea injury news: Marc Cucurella 'hopeful' of return within specific timeframe

By Darren Plant | 14 Feb 2026 22:45

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is reportedly hopeful of returning from injury at some point in March.

On Tuesday night, the left-back needed to be withdrawn at half time of the Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

As expected, Cucurella was absent from the travelling group for the FA Cup fourth round tie with Hull City three days later.

Head coach Liam Rosenior admitted after the match that he did not know when the Spain international would be in a position to return to his squad.

However, according to BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Cucurella has an idea of when he could make his next appearance of the season.

How many weeks could Cucurella miss?

The report suggests that Cucurella is hopeful of a return to action in approximately three to four weeks.

Cucurella has allegedly undergone a scan in order to determine the severity of the issue.

Before his recent fitness issue, Cucurella had reached 35 appearances for the season, including making 30 starts in all competitions.

With five outings having also been made for Spain during World Cup qualifying since the start of September, there is an argument that the player is due a rest from first-team action.

How many games could Cucurella miss?

Chelsea are in the position where they only have three matches on their schedule between now and March 4.

An FA Cup fifth round tie will be added to the calendar several days later, as will the first leg of a Champions League last-16 tie.

Therefore, it is plausible that the 27-year-old is already looking to be match-fit for a European tie on either March 11 or 12.

Prior to that, Chelsea play Burnley, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League.