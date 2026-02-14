Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'rejected' Lucas Bergvall interest from two Premier League clubs

By Ben Sully | 14 Feb 2026 14:13

Chelsea and Aston Villa reportedly had enquiries rebuffed by Tottenham Hotspur for Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The 20-year-old, who arrived from Djurgarden in 2024, enjoyed plenty of game time in his first season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, contributing one goal and four assists in 45 competitive appearances under Ange Postecoglou.

In fact, Bergvall started 10 of his 12 appearances in the Europa League before injury forced him to miss both legs of the semi-final with Bodo/Glimt and the final success against Manchester United.

Bergvall has struggled to produce the same level of performance in the 2024-25 campaign, partly because he found it difficult to find a settled position under Thomas Frank.

The Dane, who recently lost his job as Spurs boss, played Bergvall out wide as well as his preferred position in central midfield.

© Imago

Chelsea, Villa fail with Bergvall enquiries

According to The Athletic, Bergvall's struggles under Frank led to January interest from two Premier League clubs.

Chelsea and Aston Villa both made 'direct contact' with Spurs over a potential deal for the Sweden international.

However, Spurs quickly made it clear that Bergvall was not for sale and they had no plans to change their transfer stance.

The report claims that Chelsea were considering a move at a time when they were also eyeing a potential deal for Douglas Luiz, who ended the window at Villa Park.

Prior to Luiz's return, Unai Emery's side seemingly viewed Bergvall as a possible alternative to Conor Gallagher.

Villa were keen to sign the English midfielder from Atletico Madrid, but ultimately lost out to Tottenham in the race to secure his signature.

© Imago

New opportunity for Bergvall under Tudor

Bergvall is currently out with an ankle injury, but he will still be hoping that Tudor's arrival offers him a fresh chance to play regularly in his preferred position.

That said, he will still have to prove his worth on the training field, with the youngster competing with Gallagher, Joao Palhinha, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma for a starting spot.

Bergvall's situation could be one to watch between now and the end of the season, with his potential suitors likely to keep an eye on his game time and whether there is an opportunity to offer him a new challenge in the summer.