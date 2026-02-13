Better than Igor Tudor: Spurs must hire "unbelievable" manager in summer, and it's not Roberto De Zerbi

By Lewis Blain | 13 Feb 2026 15:08

Tottenham Hotspur are once again at a managerial crossroads, having sacked Thomas Frank ahead of the North London Derby against Arsenal next week.

It appears they are closing in on a temporary interim in Igor Tudor until the end of the season, but that should not deter the club from identifying a better long-term successor.

What is the latest news on Tottenham's managerial search?

According to the BBC, the former Juventus and Marseille manager has agreed on a deal to become Spurs' interim head coach through to the end of the current campaign.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since October 2025, when he was dismissed by the Italian giants following a run of eight games without a win.

Spurs were thought to have wanted an interim in place by the time players returned to training on Monday morning, ensuring some stability as they navigate a crucial period on and off the pitch.

Why Oliver Glasner is a better choice for Spurs than Roberto De Zerbi or Igor Tudor

If Tottenham are serious about long-term progress, then they must look beyond Tudor - even if he performs well over the next three-and-a-half months.

Instead, the soon-to-be out-of-work Oliver Glasner stands out as the far superior option, and not former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi either.

Glasner's work at Crystal Palace has been nothing short of remarkable. He guided the club to its first-ever major trophy by winning the FA Cup at the end of last season, and has implemented a clear identity around a structured 3-4-2-1 system that offers defensive security without sacrificing attacking threat - a model already proven to work in the Premier League.

By comparison, Tudor arrives with no experience of the English top-flight and has lingering question marks after a difficult end to his spell in Turin. De Zerbi, meanwhile, will demand patience and time to get his ideas across - luxuries that Spurs may not have right now.

Glasner would be different. He is adaptable, tactically disciplined and clear in his demands. His teams are capable of beating the Premier League's big dogs, as evidenced by Palace beating Pep Guardiola's Man City in the aforementioned FA Cup final.

They are also organised, roles are defined, and players improve within his system. At Spurs, he would even inherit a squad already familiar with a back-three setup, one regularly used by former boss Ange Postecoglou.

The 51-year-old's impact at Selhurst Park has earned widespread admiration, including from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who claimed Glasner "has been incredible" and the job he's done has been "unbelievable."

That endorsement should put Spurs on alert heading into the summer, and while Tudor may steady the ship in the short-term, the Austrian offers proven Premier League experience and direction that few others can provide.

If Tottenham want to progress, then Glasner is the manager they need to hire this summer - not Tudor, and certainly not De Zerbi.