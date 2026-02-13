Preview: Real Oviedo vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 14:39 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 14:41

La Liga's basement side Real Oviedo will be aiming to make it back-to-back victories in Spain's top flight when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon.

Oviedo are rock bottom of the La Liga table, seven points from the safety of 17th, while a disappointing campaign for Athletic has left them in 10th position.

Match preview

Oviedo managed to record their first win since the end of September last time out, beating Girona 1-0, with the result giving their survival hopes a boost at the perfect time.

The Blues had been due to continue their campaign against Rayo Vallecano last weekend, but the fixture was postponed due to the state of the pitch, with heavy rain in Madrid leading to the decision being made to call off the fixture.

As a result, Oviedo have had a two-week break, which could help them or hinder them, but the basement side will have the chance to make it successive victories in Spain's top flight when they welcome Athletic on Sunday afternoon.

Guillermo Almada's side are bottom of the table, seven points behind 17th-placed Valencia with a game in hand, and there is still a lot of football to be played this season.

Oviedo's main problem this term has been finding the back of the net, only managing to register 12 times in their 22 matches, which is comfortably the worst attacking record in the division.

As for Athletic, the Lions will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Basque rivals Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Ernesto Valverde's side did manage to triumph in La Liga last weekend, though, running out 4-2 winners over Levante, and that proved to be their first league success since the start of December.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a difficult league season for Athletic, with 28 points from 23 matches leaving them down in 10th spot in the table, six points off sixth-placed Espanyol and 17 points from fourth-placed Villarreal.

The Lions only have the 15th-best away record in La Liga this season, winning two of their 11 matches, scoring just 10 times in the process.

The reverse match between these two sides earlier this season ended in a 1-0 win for Athletic, while Oviedo have not overcome the Basque outfit since May 2001.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

DDDLLW

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

LDLLDW

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LLDWWL

Team News

Oviedo head coach Almada could name the same side that took to the field against Girona last time out, such was the impressiveness of the performance.

The hosts have not suffered any further injury problems ahead of the contest, but an ankle problem is likely to keep Eric Bailly out, while Rahim Alhassane and Ovie Ejaria are also set to be sidelined for the visit of Athletic this weekend.

Ilyas Chaira was Oviedo's standout player and matchwinner against Girona last time out, and the 25-year-old will continue in a wide area on Sunday.

As for Athletic, Oihan Sancet, Unai Eguiluz and Yeray Alvarez are definitely out, while Yuri Berchiche, Alex Berenguer, Dani Vivian, Maroan Sannadi and Benat Prados could also be missing for the clash with Oviedo.

The Lions have struggled with a number of injury problems of late, but Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are both available after overcoming recent issues.

Unai Simon will be back between the sticks following the Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad, while Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Aitor Paredes should also return to the XI.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Costas, Carmo, Lopez; Hassan, Sibo, Colombatto, Chaira; Reina, Vinas

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Lekue, Paredes, Laporte, Boiro; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Navarro, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Real Oviedo 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic have struggled on their travels this season, and they will be coming up against a well-rested Oviedo outfit on Sunday. We are finding it difficult to back Athletic with any real confidence, so it could be another point on the board for the division's basement team.

