Arsenal vs. Wigan: Head-to-head record and past meetings before FA Cup clash

By Ben Knapton | 13 Feb 2026 13:36

Premier League leaders and League One strugglers collide in Sunday's FA Cup showdown at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal welcome Wigan Athletic to their North London home.

Mikel Arteta's men made light work of Portsmouth in the third round with a 4-1 win at Fratton Park, and the Gunners could now reach round five for the first time since last lifting the trophy in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Latics stunned Preston North End 1-0 to earn a date with Arsenal, but the man who masterminded that success - Ryan Lowe - was recently sacked from his position.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 21

Arsenal wins: 16

Draws: 2

Wigan Athletic wins: 3

A fixture that was not played once before the 21st century, Arsenal and Wigan Athletic have coincidentally only met 21 times in competitive action since their inaugural showdown in 2005.

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners dominate the head-to-head charts with 16 wins against the Latics, who have only beaten the three-time Premier League winners on three occasions down the years, and two clashes have ended in a draw.

Wigan fans need not travel that far back for their most recent triumph over Arsenal, as the Latics memorably shocked Arsene Wenger's men 2-1 at the Emirates in April 2012 thanks to quickfire goals from Franco Di Santo and Jordi Gomez.

However, Arsenal have responded with a three-game winning run against their less revered opponents, including a memorable penalty-shootout win in the 2013-14 FA Cup semi-finals - when Mikel Arteta scored one of the spot kicks - before defeating Hull City in the showpiece match.

Wenger also did the double over Wigan in the 2012-13 Premier League season by a 5-1 scoreline, and the 4-1 home success that Arsenal strode to that year represents one of their 10 victories from 11 home games against the Latics in all tournaments.

Wigan's only other notable results against the Gunners include a 3-2 home victory in the 2009-10 Premier League campaign, and a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their 2005-06 EFL Cup semi-final.

Arsenal prevailed 2-1 in the return fixture at home, but thanks to the now-abolished away goals rule, Wigan progressed to that year's League Cup final, where they were pummelled 4-0 by Manchester United.

Netting six goals apiece against the Latics down the years, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie are the highest all-time scorers in this particular fixture, closely followed by attack-minded centre-back Thomas Vermaelen (4).

Last 20 meetings

Apr 12, 2014: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Arsenal (FA Cup)

May 14, 2013: Arsenal 4-1 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2012: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2012: Arsenal 1-2 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2011: Wigan Athletic 0-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2011: Arsenal 3-0 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2010: Wigan Athletic 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2010: Arsenal 2-0 Wigan (EFL Cup)

Apr 18, 2010: Wigan Athletic 3-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2009: Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Apr 11, 2009: Wigan Athletic 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2008: Arsenal 1-0 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2008: Arsenal 3-0 Wigan (EFL Cup)

Mar 09, 2008: Wigan Athletic 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 24, 2007: Arsenal 2-0 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2007: Arsenal 2-1 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2006: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 07, 2006: Arsenal 4-2 Wigan Athletic (Premier League)

Jan 24, 2006: Arsenal 2-1 Wigan (EFL Cup)

Jan 10, 2006: Wigan 1-0 Arsenal (EFL Cup)

