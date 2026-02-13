Pep Guardiola’s “big, big problem” made clear after responding to Jim Ratcliffe’s immigration comments

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Feb 2026 13:35 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 13:39

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made his feelings clear on immigration in the UK after responding to controversial comments made by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Earlier this week, Ratcliffe caused widespread anger after claiming in an interview with Sky News that the UK had been "colonised by immigrants" and suggested that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was "too nice" to do "difficult things" to stabilise the UK economy.

The 73-year-old British billionaire, based in Monaco who is the founder of chemicals company Ineos, has since issued an apology for 'offending some people', but has maintained that an 'open debate' on the matter was needed.

Ratcliffe’s remarks have not gone unnoticed within the Football Association, who will assess whether his comments have broken any rules or have brought the game into disrepute.

It is also understood that Ratcliffe’s comments have not been well received by sections of the Man United dressing room, which includes 17 overseas players in their first-team squad.

The Red Devils released a club statement on Thursday to express how it "prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club", though there was no mention of Ratcliffe.

© Imago / Sportimage

“The problem that we have is that we treat immigrants as a problem”

Over on the blue side of Manchester, Guardiola addressed the media at a press conference on Friday ahead of Man City’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Salford City on Saturday.

After providing a fresh update on the fitness of Erling Haaland and John Stones, Guardiola was asked to share his thoughts on Ratcliffe’s comments on immigration in the UK.

Guardiola, who has spent the last decade as manager of Man City, said: "I have a huge appreciation for Sir Jim. I was fortunate to meet him.

"I think he made a statement and afterwards apologised. I will not comment on what Sir Jim Ratcliffe said because after that - all around the world it is a problem that we have - all around the countries.

“The problem that we have is that we treat immigrants as a problem for our countries. It's a big, big, big problem.

“The fact that I am Catalan and you are British - what influence we had when we were born was mum and dad, right? That's why we were born there.

"Everybody wants to have a better life. Every person wants to have a perspective to have a better future for themselves, for their families or their friends. Sometimes opportunities come in the place that you were born and the place that you go. Before it was so difficult to travel, but today in one hour you can be everywhere.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

'The more we embrace other cultures, we will have a better society'

"That is why the place you were born doesn't make a difference. The moment we start, we have a lot of work to do about that. Does it make me feel like I am better than you because I am Catalan? No.”

Guardiola continued: "My education when I was born, when I travel in Mexico, live in Qatar, live in Italy, live in England or Germany - that is just the benefit of my personality and how I grew up.

“I met incredible nice people travelling and that is what it is about but don't make me feel bad just for the fact I was born in one place and different from the other.

"Most people run away from their countries for the problems that are in their country, not because they want to leave.

"The more we embrace other cultures, truly embrace it, then we will have a better society - I do not have any doubts about that."

Guardiola has also been open on his views about global conflicts and humanitarian issues, recently referencing conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as recent shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the United States.

Despite receiving criticism from Jewish community leaders over his comments, Guardiola will not remain silent on these issues and intends to speak up on what he believes when he feels the time is right.