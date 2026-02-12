Sir Jim Ratcliffe latest: Man Utd release statement amid widespread criticism of co-owner

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 16:58 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 16:59

Manchester United have released a statement following controversial comments made by their co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Wednesday.

Ratcliffe told Sky News that the UK had been "colonised by immigrants", and the British billionaire's comments have caused widespread outrage.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hit out at the remarks, branding them "offensive and wrong", while his words have also been condemned by fellow politicians Andy Burnham and Ed Davey.

Ratcliffe has since apologised that his "choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe" but insisted that it was "important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration".

Ratcliffe's comments have led to a huge backlash

Man United have now released a statement of their own.

"Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home," read the statement.

"Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.

"We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League's Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.

"Over the course of this season, we have participated in events and initiatives at our men's and women's games marking mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting.

Man Utd release statement amid fierce Ratcliffe criticism

"We have also celebrated our supporters' clubs' events, including our Disabled Supporters' Association's Christmas Party and our Jewish Supporters' Club's Chanukah event.

"In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas. This all sits alongside the incredible work which the Manchester United Foundation undertakes in and around Manchester on a daily basis.

"Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride."

The Football Association are currently assessing whether Ratcliffe's comments have brought the game into disrepute.

The 73-year-old became a minority shareholder of Man United in February 2024, with the INEOS founder overseeing sporting operations at the club.