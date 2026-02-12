Forget Antoine Semenyo: Liverpool can sign "indispensable" £80m gem outperforming Lamine Yamal

By Lewis Blain | 12 Feb 2026 16:28

Liverpool are thought to be among the teams tracking rising AFC Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi ahead of the summer transfer window.

The French talent's rapid rise has reportedly put him on the radar of top clubs across Europe, including the Reds.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Eli Junior Kroupi?

According to recent reports, Liverpool are closely monitoring the 19-year-old's progress on the south coast, as he continues to impress in his debut Premier League campaign.

Top-flight rivals Chelsea, as well as European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are also said to be mulling over a bid ahead of next season.

It's believed that the Cherries have put up an asking price in the region of £80 million.

Why Eli Junior Kroupi is the perfect Antoine Semenyo alternative for Liverpool

Having missed out on signing his former Bournemouth teammate, Antoine Semenyo, during the January transfer window, Kroupi could be the perfect alternative.

During a prolific spell helping Lorient clinch promotion from Ligue 2, the French forward scored 22 goals to earn a £10 million move to the Vitality Stadium.

His current output in the Premier League - eight goals in 21 appearances - is not only impressive, but outlines his ability to quickly adapt and score at the highest level.

It is perhaps why he was labelled as a "truly indispensable player" by his former Lorient boss, Olivier Pantaloni.

Kroupi has also been likened to Kylian Mbappe, which is hardly a surprise given his nationality and the path his career was taking.

What sets the teenager apart in Europe right now is his goal-scoring frequency, something that not even Semenyo or even Lamine Yamal can match. The Cherries gem is bagging a goal every 128 minutes compared with the Barcelona star's 159 minutes-per-goal this season.

Considering the quality of both teams, it makes Kroupi's achievements that little bit more special. Yamal has world-class talent around him, such as Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.

In a market where young, prolific forwards come at a hefty premium, Liverpool would be wise to consider a move for Kroupi, who has already started to prove his ability in the Premier League.

He would offer Arne Slot immediate attacking spark and long-term upside, making him not just an ideal alternative to Semenyo, but a potential superstar for years to come at Anfield.