Next Nottingham Forest manager: Major Vitor Pereira update as 'decision made' on possible Portuguese appointment

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 16:24 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 16:32

Nottingham Forest have reportedly decided to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new head coach.

Late on Wednesday night, owner Evangelos Marinakis opted to sack Sean Dyche after just 25 matches in charge.

Marinakis was reacting to Forest only earning a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground, despite having recorded 35 shots.

Soon after Dyche's dismissal, it was widely reported that Pereira - formerly of Wolves - had emerged as a potential candidate.

With Forest not back in action until facing Fenerbahce in the Europa League on February 19, there is not an immediate need for a quick decision.

© Imago

Forest make Pereira decision

Nevertheless, according to journalist Matteo Moretto, who was writing on X, Forest are eager to wrap up the appointment as soon as possible.

Moretto says that Pereira will become the new head coach of the East Midlands outfit once details regarding with previous contract with Wolves are resolved.

The 57-year-old had signed a new three-year deal at Molineux just six weeks before he was sacked on November 2.

That process is expected to be a formality, with Pereira eager to take an unexpected second chance in the Premier League.

Although Pereira was responsible for keeping Wolves in the division last season, he was sacked after accumulating just two points from his opening 10 games of 2025-26.

He is no stranger to working with Marinakis having spent 27 matches in charge of Olympiacos between January and June in 2015.

Marinakis has fond memories of him, with Pereira having delivered a Greek league and cup double come the end of 2014-15.

© Imago

Pereira faced with daunting Forest start

As already mentioned, Pereira's first game in charge would be against Fenerbahce - another of his many former clubs - at the City Ground on February 19.

The second leg in Turkey will be played a week later, with a home fixture against Liverpool sandwiched between that double-header.

Forest then face Premier League fixtures away at each of Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City in the space of three days at the start of March.

Wednesday's draw with Wolves left Forest three points above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.