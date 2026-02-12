Nottingham Forest 'in talks' with 57-year-old over managerial job after sacking Sean Dyche

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 08:57

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche as head coach, with the 54-year-old relieved of his duties following Wednesday's goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dyche only took charge of Forest last October, and he has been sacked just 25 matches into his reign, boasting a record of 10 wins, six defeats and nine defeats.

Forest's 0-0 draw with Wolves left them 17th in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, who are in strong form.

In an attempt to avoid what would be a very damaging relegation, Forest have rolled the dice and will now be seeking a new head coach.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach," read a club statement.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time."

According to The Athletic, ex-Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has emerged as a strong contender for the job at the City Ground.

Pereira has been without a job since being sacked by Wolves after a poor start to the campaign, but the Portuguese's arrival at Molineux in December 2024 led to the club avoiding relegation, with their results improving after the 57-year-old was brought in.

Ex-Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was heavily linked with the Red Devils job after Ruben Amorim's recent sacking, is also allegedly in the frame.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi, who has left Marseille, and former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank are viewed as potential options for Forest.

However, Pereira is regarded as the favourite, with BBC Sport claiming that discussions have already been opened with the Portuguese over the position.

Pereira previously worked under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Greek club Olympiacos.

Forest are due to take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League knockout round playoffs, with the first leg taking place in Turkey on February 19, while they will welcome the Turkish giants to the City Ground on February 26 after a Premier League clash with Liverpool.