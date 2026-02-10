Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 10 Feb 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 19:30

Nottingham Forest will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Forest are 17th in the Premier League table, three points above 18th-placed West Ham United, while Wolves are bottom of the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

FOREST

Out: John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Murillo (calf), Matz Sels (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Lucca

WOLVES

Out: Toti Gomes (thigh), Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring)

Doubtful: Andre (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, S Bueno, H Bueno; J Gomes, Andre; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane; Arokodare