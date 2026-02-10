Premier League Gameweek 26
Nott'm Forest
Feb 11, 2026 7.30pm
The City Ground
Wolves

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Nottingham Forest will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Forest are 17th in the Premier League table, three points above 18th-placed West Ham United, while Wolves are bottom of the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

FOREST

Out: John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Murillo (calf), Matz Sels (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Lucca

WOLVES

Out: Toti Gomes (thigh), Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring)

Doubtful: Andre (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, S Bueno, H Bueno; J Gomes, Andre; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane; Arokodare

