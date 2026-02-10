Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves: Rob Edwards makes two surprise claims ahead of City Ground showdown

By Darren Plant | 10 Feb 2026 14:57

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has claimed that the 'pressure is off' his team ahead of facing Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Edwards' side make the trip to the City Ground sitting bottom of the Premier League table, 18 points adrift of safety with 13 matches remaining.

Although relegation is almost guaranteed, Wolves are eager to achieve the four points that they require to avoid setting the lowest points total in the history of the division.

They make the trip across the Midlands having suffered three successive defeats and having netted just once in their last four top-flight fixtures.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Edwards suggested that he is of the opinion that his team can play with a certain sense of freedom.

Edwards speaks on Wolves' trip to Nottingham Forest

With Forest sitting just three points above the relegation zone, the Englishman feels that "all the pressure" is on their hosts.

Edwards told reporters: "All the pressure is on them. Because they're at home, all the pressure is on them.

"They need to win the game, so we can go there and try as always to attack the game, try and be brave, maybe with a little less pressure on."

Meanwhile, Edwards has played down criticism of his change of approach against Chelsea, a switch to a back four ultimately contributing to his team being 3-0 down at half time.

He added: "It was frustrating because we wanted to try be brave.

"It didn't work in terms of result, but I don't see too much in it, it's still 11 people on the pitch. I don't see it as too big a thing."

How will Wolves line up against Forest?

The introduction of Ladislav Krejci before half time, which led to Wolves reverting to a back three, noticeably improved their performance.

As such, a 3-4-2-1 formation is expected on Wednesday night, with Rodrigo Gomes also likely to replace Matt Doherty.

After two substitute appearances on the back of his recovery from injury, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde may also replace Adam Armstrong in the final third.