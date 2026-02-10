Real Madrid 'ready to submit' £65m offer for Man Utd, Arsenal-linked midfielder this summer

By Carter White | 10 Feb 2026 14:03

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to submit an initial bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked to Manchester United in recent days, with the Italian supposedly set to cost over £100m for any potential and wealthy suitor during the summer transfer window.

Tonali was also touted for a switch to Arsenal during the final moments of the winter trading point following the foot injury suffered by Mikel Merino, who is expected to be sidelined for many months after undergoing surgery.

Nevertheless, the midfielder did not complete a transfer to the Emirates before the February 2 deadline, staying put at St James' Park, where Eddie Howe is struggling to get his troops firing on the domestic scene.

The Magpies have now lost three top-flight games in succession after a home defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, leaving them languishing down in 12th place, 10 points behind Chelsea in fifth.

Real Madrid preparing Tonali bid?

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Real Madrid are in the market for a world-class midfielder this summer, in an attempt to bolster their engine room around the likes of England international Jude Bellingham.

The report claims that Los Blancos are eyeing up a move for Newcastle hero Tonali, who is supposedly open to exploring the possibility of departing St James' Park at the conclusion of this season.

It is understood that Real Madrid are preparing an initial bid worth around £65m for the services of the Italy international, who will be hoping to qualify for the World Cup with his nation via the playoffs in March.

There is a strong understanding within the camp of the Spanish giants that their first offer is likely to be rejected by Newcastle, with the purpose of the approach to signal the La Liga club's intent to the player and his agent.

Despite interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and Spain, it is believed that Tonali is currently favouring a switch back to Italian football, where Juventus are keen on the talents of the 25-year-old.

Medium-term Tonali planning

Sitting 10 points behind Chelsea in the lowest of the Champions League spots at the moment, Newcastle are unlikely to qualify for UEFA's elite club competition next year, unless they manage to win the current edition.

Heading into the prime years of his career, Tonali must take Newcastle's likely 2026-27 situation into account, as the midfielder is clearly good enough to be regularly competing at the top level of European football.

As a result, Howe's strugglers could find it extremely difficult to stop the playmaker's eyes from wandering over the summer transfer window, in which elite clubs from across the continental will be looking to court the star.