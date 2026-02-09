Liverpool transfer news: Reds kept at 'arm's length' by Ibrahima Konate amid 'mind-boggling' stance

By Carter White | 09 Feb 2026 16:47

Liverpool have reportedly been left frustrated by the actions of Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is said to be a wanted man across the European game, with Spanish giants Real Madrid supposedly making contact with the Frenchman over a potential switch to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Konate - who has started every Premier League match he has been available this season - has found the net once in the top flight, scoring a late goal in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield on January 31.

The 26-time international continues to hold a first-choice spot in the backline of the Reds alongside Virgil van Dijk, who commited to the Merseyside club with a fresh contract last season.

Since making the high-profile switch from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to Liverpool during the summer of 2021, Konate has featured in 164 matches for the Reds, finding the net on seven occasions.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Konate keeping Liverpool at arm's length?

According to TEAMtalk, Konate is playing the final few months of his current Anfield terms strategically as he looks to secure the best-possible offer ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that the 26-year-old's contract renewal talks with the Premier League champions are not progressing as fast as the club had wished, with the Reds now giving the player until Easter to make a decision on his future.

It is understood that the pick of Europe's elite clubs have made initial contact with representatives of Konate over a potential summer switch, including the aforementioned Real Madrid, as well as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

After offering the Frenchman 'competitive' terms, Liverpool are supposedly baffled by the decision to play the waiting game from the centre-back, who has started 24 matches in the Premier League this season.

With his terms at Anfield expiring at the end of June, Konate is currently able to arrange a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barca expected to lodge official approaches in the coming weeks.

© Imago / APL

Liverpool's centre-back situation

Despite turning 35 before the start of the 2026-27 Premier League term, Van Dijk is expected to be the rock in defence for Liverpool once again next campaign, but the role of the Dutchman's partner is up for debate.

Pushing hard and getting frustrated in contract talks, it is clear that the Reds are keen on Konate to be part of their plans past the conclusion of this term, although the Frenchman is playing hard to get.

Possibly preparing for the summer exit of Konate, Slot's side moved late in the winter transfer window to secure the services of youngster Jeremy Jacquet, who will link up with his Merseyside counterparts after spending the remainder of the season on loan at Rennes.