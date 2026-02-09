Preview: Grimsby Town vs Accrington Stanley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Feb 2026 16:38 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 16:43

In a game where both sides will be looking to keep up their good run of form to remain in the League Two playoff picture, Grimsby Town welcome Accrington Stanley to Blundell Park on Wednesday evening.

The Mariners extended their unbeaten run to nine games last time out with a goalless draw against Newport County, while Stanley secured a third consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Salford City.

Match preview

Following a ninth-place finish in League Two last season, David Artell is hoping to mount a late playoff charge as the business end of the season draws closer.

Following 29 league matches, Grimsby Town find themselves in 12th position after recording 12 wins, nine draws and eight losses.

Four wins and two draws in the past six have helped the Mariners stay alive in the playoff conversation, with the run of form lifting them to 45 points, just four off seventh-placed Walsall.

One area they will hope to improve on is their discipline, in the past three games they have had a player sent off and given away two penalties.

Despite the positive mood around Blundell Park at the moment, Saturday's draw with Newport County was particularly painful after they hit the post twice and missed a penalty.

© Imago

Accrington Stanley, meanwhile, have enjoyed a more positive campaign after fighting out in a relegation battle last season.

After 29 games, John Doolan’s side are 13th with 12 wins, seven draws, and 10 losses, keeping them in contention for a top-seven finish.

Saturday's result was particularly impressive, with an Alex Henderson wondergoal, after four minutes, sealing a win against a Salford City side who could have gone top.

A huge reason for their success this season has been their home form, 27 points from 15 home matches is the seventh-best record in League Two.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with the previous encounter finishing 1-1.

Grimsby Town League Two form:

W W W W D D

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

W W W W D D

Accrington Stanley League Two form:

W L D W W W

Team News

© Imago

Grimsby Town appear to have come away from their latest clash with no further injury concerns, giving Artell the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

The Gibraltarian is likely to stick with the favoured 4-1-4-1 formation with captain Kieran Green anchoring the midfield after returning from suspension last time out.

Expect Andy Cook to lead the line, searching for his first Mariners goal.

As for Accrington Stanley, they also have the luxury of naming the same XI once again after coming away from their weekend win with no further injuries.

Expect Doolan to stick with the back five that has served his side well in recent weeks, with Shaun Whalley looking to add to his four League Two goals.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Smith; Rodgers, McIannet, Warren, Stauton; Turi; Kabia, Green, Khouri, Vernam; Cook

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Wright; Love, Rawson, Matthews; O'Brien, Grant, Sinclair, Heath; Whalley, J. Woods, Henderson

We say: Grimsby Town 2-2 Accrington Stanley

Both in good form and in similar places in the league, this is a tough one to call. We expect a closely fought encounter with the points ultimately being shared in a high-scoring thriller.

