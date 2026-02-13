Preview: Grimsby Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 13 Feb 2026 11:04 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 11:05

Wolverhampton Wanderers make the trip to Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fourth round looking to ensure that their 2025-26 campaign does not end in a damp squib.

At a time when the visitors sit 18 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, Grimsby are eighth in the League Two table after a prolonged unbeaten run.

Match preview

Although Wolves earned a much-needed point at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, the point only arrived through surviving 35 shots at the City Ground.

Such statistics will ensure that Rob Edwards avoids any complacency in a tie such as this one, with there being genuine concern that Wolves could suffer the same fate as Manchester United in the EFL Cup in August.

Wolves have not scored from open play in five matches, since they thrashed fellow League Two club Shrewsbury Town 6-1 in the FA Cup third round.

Furthermore, Edwards remains with just two wins from 16 matches since his arrival in November, the other success coming against West Ham United.

Despite suffering 10 defeats, Wolves have only conceded more than twice in a single game against Manchester United and Chelsea, both at Molineux.

Nevertheless, Edwards has accumulated just seven points and witnessed Wolves only score nine goals in 15 Premier League games under his watch, something that will only encourage one of the minnows left in the competition.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Having been presented with three home ties against non-league opposition, Grimsby have been presented with the dream route to reach this stage of the FA Cup.

Ebbsfleet United, Wealdstone FC and Weston-super-Mare have all been defeated, with 10 goals being scored in the process.

However, it is their overall form that will not go unnoticed by Wolves. The Mariners have recorded seven victories and three draws from 10 games played since Boxing Day.

As such, David Artell has been able to keep Grimsby in the promotion race, the club sitting one point adrift of the players and nine behind the final automatic spot.

Meanwhile, as well as no defeat coming at Blundell Park since December 13, just 13 goals have been conceded in 15 home fixtures in League Two.

Grimsby Town FA Cup form:

W W W

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

W W W D D W

Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup form:

W

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

W D L L L D

Team News

© Imago / News Images

While Edwards will still look to name a strong XI, changes are inevitable, with midfielder Andre potentially being included if he has recovered from a minor injury.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone should feature between the sticks, while Matt Doherty, Jackson Tchatchoua, David Moller Wolfe and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde could all feature.

However, as well as Adam Armstrong being cup-tied, the game will likely come too soon for Toti Gomes, despite his recent appearances on the training pitch after a hamstring injury.

Grimsby duo Tyrell Sellars-Fleming and Andy Cook are both cup-tied, the pair having already represented Scunthorpe United and Bradford City in earlier rounds.

Charles Vernam and Jaze Kabia should return as straight replacements in what may prove to be the only alterations made by Artell.

Although he was withdrawn with cramp during the previous fixture, George McEachran is in line to start in midfield.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Smith; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannet, Staunton; McEachran; Burns, Green, Walker, Vernam; Kabia

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Doherty, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, A.Gomes, Andre, Moller Wolfe; Bellegarde, Mane; Arokodare

We say: Grimsby Town 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Given Grimsby's extended unbeaten run, Wolves will be fearful of exposing themselves to further ridicule through a major cup upset. However, with Edwards expected to name a strong XI, we feel that the Premier League outfit should have enough quality to edge their way into the fifth round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.