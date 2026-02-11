Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves team news: Under-pressure Sean Dyche, Rob Edwards make key decisions ahead of City Ground showdown

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has made three changes for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega; Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Aina; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Lucca
Subs: Gunn, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Dominguez, I.Jesus, Yates, J.Cunha, McAtee, Netz
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci; R.Gomes, J.Gomes, A.Gomes, H.Bueno; Mane, Armstrong; Arokodare
Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Moller Wolfe, Lima, Bellegarde, Tchatchoua, Sutherland, Rawlings, Edozie