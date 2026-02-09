Premier League Gameweek 26
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Rob Edwards' team in key Premier League fixture

One change for Edwards: How Wolves could line up against Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without the services of Hwang Hee-chan for Wednesday's Premier League contest with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Hee-chan limped out of the first half of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Chelsea, and the forward is now facing a spell on the sidelines, potentially as long as six weeks.

Toti Gomes remains out with a thigh injury, but the visitors are hopeful that key midfielder Andre will recover from a calf injury to allow him to feature in central midfield.

Angel Gomes could be moved into a wide area due to the absence of Hee-chan, which would allow allow Andre to return in the middle alongside Joao Gomes.

Mateus Mane, 18, has been a standout player for Wolves of late, with the teenager's performances believed to have led to a number of major clubs sending scouts to watch him.

Wolves will find it difficult to keep hold of Mane beyond the end of the season, and the attacker is again set to start for the Premier League's basement side on Wednesday night.

Tolu Arokodare, who has scored five times in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign, is also set to lead the line for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, S Bueno, H Bueno; J Gomes, Andre; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane; Arokodare

