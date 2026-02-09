Next Watford manager: Edward Still confirmed as new Hornets head coach

By Darren Plant | 09 Feb 2026 16:52

Watford have confirmed that they have appointed Edward Still as their new head coach.

The Hornets have been without a permanent boss since Javi Gracia brought his 21-game stint to an end on February 1.

Rather than bring in an experienced boss as the Spaniard's successor, Watford have instead moved to hand the reins to Still, who is the brother of former Southampton boss Will Still.

He has most recently been in caretaker charge of Anderlecht, overseeing defeats to Genk and Antwerp respectively.

Still had been assistant manager prior to that brief role, while he was also assistant to his brother during their time at Lens.

However, the 35-year-old's last permanent role was an eight-game stint with Belgian side Kortrijk between July and September 2023, where he recorded two draws and six defeats.

A warm welcome to Ed Still, Watford FC’s new Head Coach ? pic.twitter.com/DtnsGtgQSe — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 9, 2026

Still reacts to Watford appointment

Speaking to the club's official website, Still said: "I'm absolutely delighted. I'm so thrilled and proud to be here.

“This is a club which has a big place in English football and a fantastic history. All of the focus will be on winning games as quickly as possible and getting the best out of the players.

“Fans can expect our team to be aggressive, really compact defensively and attack with pace.”

Chairman and chief executive officer Scott Duxbury added: "Ed is a coach whom this young group of players will quickly identify with.

“Ed's appointment was made on the conviction that this is a coach whose modern and progressive coaching methods fit perfectly with our squad dynamic, who we believe will take the team forward, and who gives us a real chance to challenge for the playoffs."

What next for Still, Watford?

Despite having failed to win in the league during 2026, Watford remain just three points adrift of the playoffs.

However, the Hertfordshire outfit are also down in 11th place in the Championship table ahead of an away fixture at Preston North End on February 14.