Preview: Hull City vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 01 Feb 2026 12:19

A midweek showdown at the MKM Stadium sees two sides with promotion aspirations come face to face, as third-placed Hull City welcome a Watford outfit hovering just outside the playoff picture in 10th.

With momentum firmly on their side, the hosts will be looking for another statement, while the Hertfordshire side head north in search of a spark to reignite their stuttering push for the top six.

Match preview

Hull return home in buoyant mood after rattling off four straight league victories, a run that has propelled them to within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

Saturday’s 1-0 success at Ewood Park was emblematic of their current confidence, as Lewis Koumas struck late to cap a slick, intricate move from Sergej Jakirovic’s free-flowing outfit.

Entertainment has rarely been in short supply when Hull are involved this season, with their 29 league matches producing a hefty 88 goals (48 scored, 40 conceded), bettered only by free-scoring Coventry City (98).

With belief coursing through the squad and the MKM Stadium becoming an increasingly tough place to visit, the Tigers will fancy their chances of extending this rich vein of form.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Watford make the trip to Humberside searching for answers after a frustrating run that has seen them go four Championship games without a win.

Their woes deepened last time out with a flat 2-0 home defeat to Swansea City, compounded by Nestory Irankunda’s stoppage-time red card on a miserable afternoon at Vicarage Road.

Now winless since New Year’s Day and four points off the playoff places, Javi Gracia’s men are in danger of seeing their promotion credentials quietly unravel.

That said, Watford can draw encouragement from recent history against Hull, having avoided defeat in their last five meetings, including a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Hull City Championship form:

WLWWWW

Hull City form (all competitions):

LWWWWW

Watford Championship form:

WWLDDL

Watford form (all competitions):

WLLDDL

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Hull look set to be without a lengthy list of absentees, with Semi Ajayi, Enis Destan, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Mo Belloumi, Cody Drameh and Brandon Williams all expected to miss out.

Ryan Giles is edging closer to a comeback from a hamstring problem, although this fixture may come too soon for the left-back to be risked.

Recent arrival Paddy McNair was named on the bench against Blackburn following his switch from MLS outfit San Diego FC, but the former Manchester United man will be hopeful of getting minutes under his belt this time around.

For Watford, Irankunda begins a three-match ban after seeing red just 16 minutes into his appearance last weekend, while Rocco Vata has suffered another setback and is set for a further spell on the sidelines.

Mattie Pollock is also unavailable, having picked up a hamstring injury against Portsmouth, which ruled him out of the defeat to Swansea and continues to keep him out of contention.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Hughes, Egan, Famewo; Hadziahmetovic, Slater; Joseph, Gelhardt, Hirakawa; McBurnie

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ngakia, Keben, Abankwah, Bola; Kyprianou, Louza, Maamma, Doumbia, Ince; Kjerrumgaard

We say: Hull City 2-0 Watford

Given Hull’s momentum and strong home form, coupled with Watford’s wavering form and a few key absentees, this feels set up for a home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.