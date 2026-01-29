Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 29 Jan 2026 23:06 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 23:12

Hull City will be targeting a fourth consecutive Championship victory when they travel to Ewood Park for Saturday's meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

The promotion-chasing Tigers are sitting in fourth spot, while the relegation-threatened hosts are languishing in 22nd position.

Match preview

Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael is under pressure to spark an upturn in fortunes after seeing his side go eight consecutive matches without a win.

That run of form is made up of four draws and three defeats in the league, as well as a penalty shootout loss in their FA Cup third-round clash against Saturday's opponents, Hull.

They followed their unsuccessful trip to the MKM Stadium with back-to-back away losses against Ipswich Town and Swansea City, before they played out a 1-1 draw in last Saturday's home meeting with Ismael's former employers, Watford.

Lewis Miller netted his second Championship goal to cancel out Edo Kayembe's opener, although the point could not prevent Blackburn from finishing the weekend in the bottom three.

Rovers, who are now a point adrift from safety, will be looking to complete a league double in Saturday's home meeting with Hull after running out comfortable 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture in August.

However, that will not be a simple task against a promotion contender, especially as Rovers have failed to win their previous three home games against Hull since winning 2-0 in September 2021.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Hull are dreaming of playing Premier League football for the first time in nine years, with the Tigers sitting five points adrift of the automatic promotion spots after winning 15 of their 28 league games (D5, L8).

In fact, Sergej Jakirovic's confident charges have won seven of their last nine Championship outings (D1, L1), including their last three league matches against Southampton, Preston North End and Swansea City.

The Tigers netted at least two goals in each of those three victories and are currently the league's third-highest scorers with 47 goals to their name.

They also have the division's second-highest points tally on the road, having collected 24 points from their 14 away trips this season.

In fact, Hull have won five and drawn one of their last six away games since losing 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers on November 22.

The Tigers are targeting a third consecutive away win at Ewood Park after claiming 2-1 and 1-0 victories in their previous two away meetings with Blackburn.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

D L D L L D

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

L D L L L D

Hull City Championship form:

D W L W W W

Hull City form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Blackburn defender George Pratt is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a facial injury he sustained while playing for the club's Under-21 side.

The hosts are also expected to be without Sidnei Tavares, Scott Wharton, Augustus Kargbo, Ryan Hedges, Matty Litherland and Aynsley Pears.

Midfielder Kristi Montgomery and forward Andri Gudjohnsen are hoping to prove their fitness in time for the weekend.

Hull, meanwhile, are expected to be without Semi Ajayi, Enis Destan, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Mo Belloumi, Cody Drameh and Brandon Williams.

Left-back Ryan Giles is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury, but it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for the weekend.

Former Manchester United defender Paddy McNair could feature in the matchday squad after completing a move from MLS side San Diego FC.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Miller, O'Riordan, McLoughlin, Cashin; Baradji, Tronstad; Jorgensen, Cantwell, Morishita; Ohashi

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Hughes, Egan, Famewo; Hadziahmetovic, Slater; Joseph, Gelhardt, Hirakawa; McBurnie

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Hull City

Hull will carry significant momentum into Saturday's fixture after winning three league games in a row, and considering they have won five of their previous six Championship away matches, we think they will see off a Blackburn side that is low on confidence following a poor run of results.

