Sports Mole takes a look at the top 20 managers who have taken charge of the most Premier League games in history since the 1992-93 season.

The Premier League has been blessed with a plethora of special players since its inception in 1992-93, but there have also been a whole host of iconic managers who have strutted their stuff on the touchline over the years.

While some managers have quickly come and gone having failed to make the desired impact, there are several bosses who have stuck around at either one or multiple clubs, and have etched their names into English top-flight folklore.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the top 20 managers to have taken charge of the most matches in Premier League history.

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Wimbledon (1992-99), Newcastle United (2008-09)

PL Games: 302

Wins: 97

Draws: 92

Losses: 113

Goals For: 369

Goals Against: 436

Honours: Manager of the Month (4 - September 1993, March 1994, April 1994, September 1996)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Swansea City (2011-12), Liverpool (2012-15), Leicester City (2019-2023)

PL Games: 312

Wins: 139

Draws: 71

Losses: 102

Goals For: 529

Goals Against: 412

Honours: Manager of the Month (3 - January 2012, August 2013, March 2014)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: West Ham United (2005-06), Charlton Athletic (2006-07), Newcastle United (2010-14), Crystal Palace (2015-16), West Bromwich Albion (2017-18)

PL Games: 320

Wins: 109

Draws: 68

Losses: 143

Goals For: 388

Goals Against: 478

Honours: Manager of the Season (1 - 2011-12)

Manager of the Month (3 - February 2006, November 2013, November 2014)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Stoke City (2008-2013), Crystal Palace (2013-14), West Bromwich Albion (2015-17)

PL Games: 322

Wins: 98

Draws: 92

Losses: 131

Goals For: 319

Goals Against: 415

Honours: Manager of the Season (1 - 2013-14)

Manager of the Month (2 - April 2014, February 2015)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Charlton Athletic (1998-99, 2000-06), West Ham United (2006-08)

PL Games: 328

Wins: 108

Draws: 85

Losses: 135

Goals For: 381

Goals Against: 472

Honours: Manager of the Month (3 - August 1998, February 1999, February 2003)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Burnley (2014-15, 2016-2022), Everton (2023-2025)

PL Games: 333

Wins: 93

Draws: 91

Losses: 149

Goals For: 323

Goals Against: 469

Honours: Manager of the Month (3 - March 2018, February 2020, April 2024)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Bournemouth (2015-20), Newcastle United (2021-present)

PL Games: 335

Wins: 127

Draws: 76

Losses: 132

Goals For: 497

Goals Against: 513

Honours: Manager of the Month (5 - March 2017, January 2018, October 2018, February 2022, October 2022)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Liverpool (2015-2024)

PL Games: 334

Wins: 209

Draws: 78

Losses: 47

Goals For: 714

Goals Against: 333

Honours: Premier League champion (1 - 2019-20)

Manager of the Season (2 - 2019-20, 2021-22)

Manager of the Month (10 - September 2016, December 2018, March 2019, August 2019, September 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, May 2021, January 2024)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Manchester City (2016-present)

PL Games: 346

Wins: 248

Draws: 49

Losses: 49

Goals For: 835

Goals Against: 297

Honours: Premier League champion (6 - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24)

Manager of the Season (5 - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24)

Manager of the Month (11 - February 2017, September 2017, October 2017, November 2017, December 2017, February 2019, April 2019, January 2021, February 2021, November 2021, December 2021)

=10. Martin O'Neill

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Leicester City (1995-2000), Aston Villa (2006-2010), Sunderland (2011-13)

PL Games: 359

Wins: 130

Draws: 115

Losses: 114

Goals For: 474

Goals Against: 447

Honours: Manager of the Month (8 - September 1997, October 1998, November 1999, April 2007, November 2007, December 2008, April 2010, December 2011)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Liverpool (2004-2010), Chelsea (2012-13), Newcastle United (2016, 2017-19), Everton (2021-22)

PL Games: 359

Wins: 173

Draws: 86

Losses: 100

Goals For: 543

Goals Against: 350

Honours: Manager of the Month (7 - November 2005, December 2005, January 2007, October 2008, March 2009, April 2013, November 2018)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Chelsea (2004-07, 2013-15), Manchester United (2016-18), Tottenham Hotspur (2019-2021)

PL Games: 363

Wins: 217

Draws: 84

Losses: 62

Goals For: 625

Goals Against: 305

Honours: Premier League champion (3 - 2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15)

Manager of the Season (3 - 2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15)

Manager of the Month (4 - November 2004, January 2005, March 2007, November 2020)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Blackburn Rovers (1997-98), Fulham (2007-2010), Liverpool (2010-11), West Bromwich Albion (2011-12), Crystal Palace (2017-2021, 2023-24), Watford (2022)

PL Games: 416

Wins: 136

Draws: 102

Losses: 178

Goals For: 481

Goals Against: 586

Honours: Manager of the Month (4 - August 1997, December 1997, October 2009, February 2010)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Blackburn Rovers (2004-08), Manchester City (2008-09), Fulham (2010-11), Queens Park Rangers (2012), Stoke City (2013-18), Southampton (2018)

PL Games: 466

Wins: 158

Draws: 127

Losses: 181

Goals For: 572

Goals Against: 643

Honours: Manager of the Month (1 - October 2007)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Birmingham City (2002-07), Wigan Athletic (2007-09), Sunderland (2009-11), Hull City (2013-15), Newcastle United (2019-2021)

PL Games: 476

Wins: 133

Draws: 132

Losses: 211

Goals For: 496

Goals Against: 654

Honours: Manager of the Month (1 - April 2021)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Bolton Wanderers (2001-07), Newcastle United (2007-08), Blackburn Rovers (2008-10), West Ham United (2012-15), Sunderland (2015-16), Crystal Palace (2016-17), Everton (2017-18), West Bromwich Albion (2020-21), Leeds United (2023)

PL Games: 541

Wins: 178

Draws: 146

Losses: 217

Goals For: 636

Goals Against: 759

Honours: Manager of the Month (6 - August 2001, November 2003, January 2004, December 2006, February 2014, October 2014)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: West Ham United (1994-2001), Portsmouth (2003-04, 2005-08), Tottenham Hotspur (2008-12), Queens Park Rangers (2012-13, 2014-15)

PL Games: 641

Wins: 236

Draws: 167

Losses: 238

Goals For: 818

Goals Against: 846

Honours: Manager of the Season (1 - 2009-10)

Manager of the Month (8 - November 1998, April 2004, October 2004, March 2005, April 2006, August 2009, September 2011, November 2011)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Everton (2002-2013 & 2025-Present), Manchester United (2013-14), Sunderland (2016-17), West Ham United (2017-18, 2019-2024)

PL Games: 720

Wins: 279

Draws: 190

Losses: 251

Goals For: 974

Goals Against: 936

Honours: Manager of the Month (11 - November 2002, September 2004, January 2006, February 2008, February 2009, January 2010, March 2010, October 2010, September 2012, March 2013, February 2025)

2. Sir Alex Ferguson

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Manchester United (1992-2013)

PL Games: 810

Wins: 528

Draws: 168

Losses: 114

Goals For: 1,627

Goals Against: 703

Honours: Premier League champion (13 - 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)

Manager of the Season (11 - 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)

Manager of the Month (27 - August 1993, October 1994, February 1996, March 1996, February 1997, October 1997, January 1999, April 1999, August 1999, March 2000, April 2000, February 2001, April 2003, December 2003, February 2005, March 2006, August 2006, October 2006, February 2007, January 2008, March 2008, January 2009, April 2009, September 2009, January 2011, August 2011, October 2012)

© Imago

Teams managed in PL: Arsenal (1996-2018)

PL Games: 828

Wins: 476

Draws: 199

Losses: 153

Goals For: 1,561

Goals Against: 807

Honours: Premier League champion (3 - 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04)

Manager of the Season (3 - 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04)

Manager of the Month (15 - March 1998, April 1998, October 2000, April 2002, September 2002, August 2003, February 2004, August 2004, September 2007, December 2007, February 2011, February 2012, September 2013, March 2015, October 2015)