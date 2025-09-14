The Premier League has been blessed with a plethora of special players since its inception in 1992-93, but there have also been a whole host of iconic managers who have strutted their stuff on the touchline over the years.
While some managers have quickly come and gone having failed to make the desired impact, there are several bosses who have stuck around at either one or multiple clubs, and have etched their names into English top-flight folklore.
Here, Sports Mole looks at the top 20 managers to have taken charge of the most matches in Premier League history.
20. Joe Kinnear
Teams managed in PL: Wimbledon (1992-99), Newcastle United (2008-09)
PL Games: 302
Wins: 97
Draws: 92
Losses: 113
Goals For: 369
Goals Against: 436
Honours: Manager of the Month (4 - September 1993, March 1994, April 1994, September 1996)
19. Brendan Rodgers
Teams managed in PL: Swansea City (2011-12), Liverpool (2012-15), Leicester City (2019-2023)
PL Games: 312
Wins: 139
Draws: 71
Losses: 102
Goals For: 529
Goals Against: 412
Honours: Manager of the Month (3 - January 2012, August 2013, March 2014)
18. Alan Pardew
Teams managed in PL: West Ham United (2005-06), Charlton Athletic (2006-07), Newcastle United (2010-14), Crystal Palace (2015-16), West Bromwich Albion (2017-18)
PL Games: 320
Wins: 109
Draws: 68
Losses: 143
Goals For: 388
Goals Against: 478
Honours: Manager of the Season (1 - 2011-12)
Manager of the Month (3 - February 2006, November 2013, November 2014)
17. Tony Pulis
Teams managed in PL: Stoke City (2008-2013), Crystal Palace (2013-14), West Bromwich Albion (2015-17)
PL Games: 322
Wins: 98
Draws: 92
Losses: 131
Goals For: 319
Goals Against: 415
Honours: Manager of the Season (1 - 2013-14)
Manager of the Month (2 - April 2014, February 2015)
16. Alan Curbishley
Teams managed in PL: Charlton Athletic (1998-99, 2000-06), West Ham United (2006-08)
PL Games: 328
Wins: 108
Draws: 85
Losses: 135
Goals For: 381
Goals Against: 472
Honours: Manager of the Month (3 - August 1998, February 1999, February 2003)
15. Sean Dyche
Teams managed in PL: Burnley (2014-15, 2016-2022), Everton (2023-2025)
PL Games: 333
Wins: 93
Draws: 91
Losses: 149
Goals For: 323
Goals Against: 469
Honours: Manager of the Month (3 - March 2018, February 2020, April 2024)
14. Eddie Howe
Teams managed in PL: Bournemouth (2015-20), Newcastle United (2021-present)
PL Games: 335
Wins: 127
Draws: 76
Losses: 132
Goals For: 497
Goals Against: 513
Honours: Manager of the Month (5 - March 2017, January 2018, October 2018, February 2022, October 2022)
=. Jurgen Klopp
Teams managed in PL: Liverpool (2015-2024)
PL Games: 334
Wins: 209
Draws: 78
Losses: 47
Goals For: 714
Goals Against: 333
Honours: Premier League champion (1 - 2019-20)
Manager of the Season (2 - 2019-20, 2021-22)
Manager of the Month (10 - September 2016, December 2018, March 2019, August 2019, September 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, May 2021, January 2024)
12. Pep Guardiola
Teams managed in PL: Manchester City (2016-present)
PL Games: 346
Wins: 248
Draws: 49
Losses: 49
Goals For: 835
Goals Against: 297
Honours: Premier League champion (6 - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24)
Manager of the Season (5 - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24)
Manager of the Month (11 - February 2017, September 2017, October 2017, November 2017, December 2017, February 2019, April 2019, January 2021, February 2021, November 2021, December 2021)
=10. Martin O'Neill
Teams managed in PL: Leicester City (1995-2000), Aston Villa (2006-2010), Sunderland (2011-13)
PL Games: 359
Wins: 130
Draws: 115
Losses: 114
Goals For: 474
Goals Against: 447
Honours: Manager of the Month (8 - September 1997, October 1998, November 1999, April 2007, November 2007, December 2008, April 2010, December 2011)
=10. Rafael Benitez
Teams managed in PL: Liverpool (2004-2010), Chelsea (2012-13), Newcastle United (2016, 2017-19), Everton (2021-22)
PL Games: 359
Wins: 173
Draws: 86
Losses: 100
Goals For: 543
Goals Against: 350
Honours: Manager of the Month (7 - November 2005, December 2005, January 2007, October 2008, March 2009, April 2013, November 2018)
9. Jose Mourinho
Teams managed in PL: Chelsea (2004-07, 2013-15), Manchester United (2016-18), Tottenham Hotspur (2019-2021)
PL Games: 363
Wins: 217
Draws: 84
Losses: 62
Goals For: 625
Goals Against: 305
Honours: Premier League champion (3 - 2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15)
Manager of the Season (3 - 2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15)
Manager of the Month (4 - November 2004, January 2005, March 2007, November 2020)
8. Roy Hodgson
Teams managed in PL: Blackburn Rovers (1997-98), Fulham (2007-2010), Liverpool (2010-11), West Bromwich Albion (2011-12), Crystal Palace (2017-2021, 2023-24), Watford (2022)
PL Games: 416
Wins: 136
Draws: 102
Losses: 178
Goals For: 481
Goals Against: 586
Honours: Manager of the Month (4 - August 1997, December 1997, October 2009, February 2010)
7. Mark Hughes
Teams managed in PL: Blackburn Rovers (2004-08), Manchester City (2008-09), Fulham (2010-11), Queens Park Rangers (2012), Stoke City (2013-18), Southampton (2018)
PL Games: 466
Wins: 158
Draws: 127
Losses: 181
Goals For: 572
Goals Against: 643
Honours: Manager of the Month (1 - October 2007)
6. Steve Bruce
Teams managed in PL: Birmingham City (2002-07), Wigan Athletic (2007-09), Sunderland (2009-11), Hull City (2013-15), Newcastle United (2019-2021)
PL Games: 476
Wins: 133
Draws: 132
Losses: 211
Goals For: 496
Goals Against: 654
Honours: Manager of the Month (1 - April 2021)
5. Sam Allardyce
Teams managed in PL: Bolton Wanderers (2001-07), Newcastle United (2007-08), Blackburn Rovers (2008-10), West Ham United (2012-15), Sunderland (2015-16), Crystal Palace (2016-17), Everton (2017-18), West Bromwich Albion (2020-21), Leeds United (2023)
PL Games: 541
Wins: 178
Draws: 146
Losses: 217
Goals For: 636
Goals Against: 759
Honours: Manager of the Month (6 - August 2001, November 2003, January 2004, December 2006, February 2014, October 2014)
4. Harry Redknapp
Teams managed in PL: West Ham United (1994-2001), Portsmouth (2003-04, 2005-08), Tottenham Hotspur (2008-12), Queens Park Rangers (2012-13, 2014-15)
PL Games: 641
Wins: 236
Draws: 167
Losses: 238
Goals For: 818
Goals Against: 846
Honours: Manager of the Season (1 - 2009-10)
Manager of the Month (8 - November 1998, April 2004, October 2004, March 2005, April 2006, August 2009, September 2011, November 2011)
3. David Moyes
Teams managed in PL: Everton (2002-2013 & 2025-Present), Manchester United (2013-14), Sunderland (2016-17), West Ham United (2017-18, 2019-2024)
PL Games: 720
Wins: 279
Draws: 190
Losses: 251
Goals For: 974
Goals Against: 936
Honours: Manager of the Month (11 - November 2002, September 2004, January 2006, February 2008, February 2009, January 2010, March 2010, October 2010, September 2012, March 2013, February 2025)
2. Sir Alex Ferguson
Teams managed in PL: Manchester United (1992-2013)
PL Games: 810
Wins: 528
Draws: 168
Losses: 114
Goals For: 1,627
Goals Against: 703
Honours: Premier League champion (13 - 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)
Manager of the Season (11 - 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)
Manager of the Month (27 - August 1993, October 1994, February 1996, March 1996, February 1997, October 1997, January 1999, April 1999, August 1999, March 2000, April 2000, February 2001, April 2003, December 2003, February 2005, March 2006, August 2006, October 2006, February 2007, January 2008, March 2008, January 2009, April 2009, September 2009, January 2011, August 2011, October 2012)
1. Arsene Wenger
Teams managed in PL: Arsenal (1996-2018)
PL Games: 828
Wins: 476
Draws: 199
Losses: 153
Goals For: 1,561
Goals Against: 807
Honours: Premier League champion (3 - 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04)
Manager of the Season (3 - 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04)
Manager of the Month (15 - March 1998, April 1998, October 2000, April 2002, September 2002, August 2003, February 2004, August 2004, September 2007, December 2007, February 2011, February 2012, September 2013, March 2015, October 2015)