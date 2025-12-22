Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest team news: How has Marco Silva replaced Africa Cup of Nations absentees?

By Darren Plant | 22 Dec 2025 18:49 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 19:00

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has decided to make just one change to his starting lineup for Monday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

With Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samu Chukwueze all at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Portuguese had decisions to make in defence, midfield and on the flank.

However, Silva has opted to select Jorge Cuenca, Sander Berge and Kevin - all of whom started against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup last Wednesday - in his first XI.

The only alteration made by Silva is between the sticks with goalkeeper Bernd Leno replacing Benjamin Lecomte.

Harrison Reed, Josh King and Adama Traore are among those who have to make do with a spot on the substitutes' bench.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Nottingham Forest make one change for Fulham game

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche is missing Ibrahim Sangare due to his involvement at AFCON.

The Ivory Coast international had contributed one goal and two assists in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur over a week ago.

Douglas Luiz takes his place in the engine room with the Brazilian making his fifth Premier League start of the season.

Omari Hutchinson has kept his spot on the right flank ahead of Dan Ndoye.

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Cairney, King, Ridgeon, Traore, Kusi-Asare

Nottingham Forest XI: John; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Subs: Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Dominguez, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko, Abbott