Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Cottagers come from behind to snatch three points

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Jan 2026 16:59

Fulham came from behind to steal all three points with a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

After a slow start to the game, Brighton took the lead thanks to a stunning Yasin Ayari strike, and the Seagulls came close to adding to their lead as the half progressed, but Fulham managed to get into the break trailing by just the one goal.

A cagey first 30 minutes of the second half followed before the game burst into action as Fulham found the equaliser through Samuel Chukwueze, but Danny Welbeck immediately restored Brighton's lead, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Both teams pushed for the winner as the game neared the final whistle, and Harry Wilson proved the hero for the hosts, scoring a superb free-kick in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for Fulham.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Brighton and Fulham each played a similar style of football today, placing plenty of trust in their defensive units to build up from the back.

Following a sluggish start, Brighton's intense press later in the first half and throughout the second caused Fulham plenty of problems, with the hosts constantly playing themselves into danger and losing the ball in threatening positions.

The Seagulls, in comparison, were far more energetic in their passing from the back, quickly zipping it around the defence and midfield and into more advanced areas, something Fulham failed to do until later in the second half.

Despite Brighton's impressive pressing, a simple long ball forward proved to be their undoing for Chukwueze's equaliser, and a Wilson free kick from range completed the Fulham comeback, leaving Fabian Hurzeler surely frustrated as his side were the better team for much of the match.

As a result of the defeat, Brighton squander the chance to win just their third away game of the term, while the Seagulls have now won just one of their last 10 Premier League fixtures.

Meanwhile, Fulham extend their impressive run to five wins in their last eight league games, moving up to seventh in the standings.

FULHAM VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION HIGHLIGHTS

28th min: Fulham 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Yasin Ayari)

YASINNNN SCORES A STUNNER! ? pic.twitter.com/uxyFf4b6eb — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 24, 2026

That is an absolute beauty from Ayari!

Brighton win the ball back just outside the Fulham box, work it to Ayari on the left flank, and the midfielder drives between two defenders and into the box.

Ayari lets fly from just inside the penalty area, and his strike soars past Bernd Leno and into the top left corner.

73rd min: Fulham 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Samuel Chukwueze)

Chukwueze equalises for Fulham!

Joachim Andersen has the ball on the edge of his area and fires a long, searching ball over the Brighton defence in search of Chukwueze.

Chukwueze races away from Olivier Boscagli, gets the ball under control inside the area and slots a left-footed effort past Bart Verbruggen into the bottom left corner.

92nd min: Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Harry Wilson)

Wilson surely wins it for Fulham at the death!

Fulham win a free kick in shooting range from the Brighton goal, and set-piece specialist Wilson steps up to take.

Wilson fires an effort the keeper's side towards the far left corner, Verbruggen gets a hand to it but is unable to keep the strike out, redirecting the ball into the top of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CARLOS BALEBA

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

It is no secret that Baleba has struggled for form so far this season, but the Brighton midfielder looked almost back to his best this afternoon.

Baleba's presence in the middle of the park was key in breaking up Fulham attacks and also helping Brighton build from the back, with the midfielder's composure on the ball key in their lengthy passing moves.

Although the midfielder ultimately ended up on the losing side, he was certainly the standout player during his time on the pitch.

FULHAM VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 50%-50% Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots: Fulham 12-13 Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots on target: Fulham 4-5 Brighton & Hove Albion

Corners: Fulham 5-6 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fouls: Fulham 10-6 Brighton & Hove Albion

BEST STATS

Yasin Ayari's first half by numbers vs. Fulham:



28 touches

19/22 successful passes

5 passes into final third

1/1 duels won

1/1 shots on target

1 goal#FULBHA pic.twitter.com/yxOgO8rNV0 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 24, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Next up for Fulham is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on matchday 24 of the season next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Everton to the American Express Stadium next Saturday.