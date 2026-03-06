Fulham vs. Southampton: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of FA Cup contest

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Mar 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 13:09

Fulham will be bidding to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage in the fifth round on Sunday afternoon. The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United, which left them in 10th spot in the Premier League table. However, Marco Silva's side have been victorious in three of their last four matches in all competitions and will be the favourites to beat their Championship opponents this weekend. That said, Southampton are in excellent form, going unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions. The Saints are currently seventh in the Championship table, just four points off the playoffs, with a return to the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign certainly on the agenda. Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Fulham and Southampton ahead of their FA Cup contest on Sunday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 81

Southampton wins: 30

Draws: 26

Fulham wins: 25

Southampton and Fulham have faced each other a total of 81 times across all competitions, and it is the Saints who marginally lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 30 wins to the Cottagers' 25, while there have also been 26 draws played out between the two clubs.

Their first eight meetings took place in the Southern League between 1903 and 1907, with Fulham posting a record of three wins, two draws and two defeats against Southampton.

The Cottagers and the Saints then regularly butted heads in the old Division Two - and briefly Division One - over a 66-year period, with Southampton winning 20 and Fulham winning 13 of their 46 encounters. Southampton's 4-0 home triumph in 1938 and 5-3 victory in 1952 (both in Division Two) represent their biggest-ever wins over Fulham.

Between 1998 and 1999, Fulham required two replays to get the better of Southampton in two domestic cup competitions, winning a second-round EFL Cup tie 1-0 a year before winning by the same scoreline to progress from the FA Cup third round. The only other three meetings were all won by the Saints (two FA Cup, one EFL Cup).

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Southampton and Fulham have played against each other 20 times in the top flight, with the Cottagers collecting 15 points from their first 10 meetings (W3 D6).

Southampton have since won four, drawn two and lost one of their last 10 PL encounters, most recently letting a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 at home in April 2025.

Previous meetings

Apr 26, 2025: Southampton 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2024: Fulham 0-0 Southampton (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Southampton 0-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Fulham 2-1 Southampton (Premier League)

May 15, 2021: Southampton 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2020: Fulham 0-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2019: Fulham 0-1 Southampton (EFL Cup Second Round)

Feb 27, 2019: Southampton 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 24, 2018: Fulham 3-2 Southampton (Premier League)

Jan 06, 2018: Fulham 0-1 Southampton (FA Cup Third Round)

Feb 01, 2014: Fulham 0-3 Southampton (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2013: Southampton 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2012: Fulham 1-1 Southampton (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2012: Southampton 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 05, 2005: Southampton 3-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2004: Fulham 1-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2004: Southampton 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2003: Fulham 2-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2003: Fulham 2-2 Southampton (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2002: Southampton 4-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

