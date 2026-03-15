Man Utd, Liverpool handed Yan Diomande transfer boost as rival 'withdraw' from race

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Mar 2026 14:19

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly received a major boost in the race to sign RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande.

Having joined Leipzig from Leganes during the summer transfer window, Diomande was initially expected to step into the role left vacant by Xavi Simons following his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the 19-year-old has surpassed expectations and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in the Bundesliga, with his performances attracting strong interest from several top European clubs.

While still far from the finished product, Diomande possesses exceptional technical ability and dazzling dribbling skills, often gliding past defenders with ease and showcasing the qualities of a potential future world-class talent.

With 10 goals and five assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances, the Ivorian’s market value has risen sharply, and several Premier League heavyweights could battle it out to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd and Liverpool receive boost in Yan Diomande chase?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

A number of clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, have reportedly shown strong interest in the versatile attacker, who is capable of operating on either flank.

However, according to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are no longer in the race for the youngster as they are unwilling to meet Leipzig’s reported asking price of around £86.2 million.

Despite being one of the wealthiest clubs in world football, Bayern are believed to consider the valuation too high, leading them to remove Diomande from their list of priority targets.

As a result, Man Utd and Liverpool appear to be in the strongest position to pursue the jet-heeled winger, with Leipzig likely to welcome a potential bidding war in the summer transfer window.

Yan Diomande: Potential replacement for Mohamed Salah?

© Imago / motivio

Despite spending heavily last summer to revamp their attacking options, Liverpool are likely to continue their rebuild by strengthening the wide areas of their squad.

Mohamed Salah has been a tremendous servant to the club and will always be remembered as a Liverpool legend, but doubts remain over his long-term future after he accused the club of throwing him “under the bus.”

With Federico Chiesa also expected to depart, the Reds may need reinforcements in the wide attacking positions, and Diomande could prove to be a major addition to the squad.

Liverpool scouts have reportedly watched Diomande in action and were impressed by what they saw, while the Reds’ chances of signing him could improve significantly if they qualify for the Champions League next season.