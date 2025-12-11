Mohamed Salah: Frustrated Liverpool star ‘decides future’ before January transfer window with ‘realistic’ deal revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 13:43

Mohamed Salah has made a decision over his future at Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 33-year-old has been in the headlines all week after launching a brutal attack on Liverpool in the wake of last weekend’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Leeds United, where he was an unused substitute for the third game in a row.

Salah has accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" and that “someone doesn’t want me at the club,” while he has also admitted that he now has “no relationship” with manager Arne Slot.

The frustrated attacker was subsequently left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for a 1-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday and it remains unclear as to whether he will be involved in the Reds’ Premier League clash with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Ahead of joining up with the Egyptian nation team for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, Salah’s “unacceptable” situation and explosive comments have led to suggestions that he may have already played his final game for Liverpool and a January exit could be on the cards.

© Imago / Action Plus

Salah has ‘no intention’ of leaving Liverpool in January

Recent reports have claimed that ‘mega-rich’ Saudi Pro League clubs are keen to sign Salah next year, with the division’s chief executive Omar Mugharbel confirming that the attacker is “for sure” one of their transfer targets.

Salah is under contract at Anfield until 2027, and The Sun claims that the player is aware that he would not be short of suitors if he chose to leave the Liverpool next month.

However, the report adds that Salah has no intention of leaving Liverpool in the January transfer window and there is ‘very little chance’ of a mid-season departure.

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are said to monitoring Salah’s situation, but a January move is viewed as ‘highly unlikely’, with a summer deal considered ‘far more realistic’.

Salah has previously turned down big-money moves to the Middle East, with Liverpool rejecting a whopping £150m offer from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023.

It is understood that Salah’s family are settled on Merseyside and money is not a key motivating factor for Liverpool’s No.11, with his ambition and footballing achievements considered to be far stronger driving forces than financial rewards.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

“Salah will continue to make history with Liverpool,” says Egyptian FA chief

Salah will soon shift his focus to AFCON and is said to have already held talks with Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan over the possibility of linking up with the national team squad early.

Egyptian FA football director Ibrahim Hassan has shared his thoughts on the future of Salah, stating that the attacker is not yet finished with life at Liverpool.

Speaking to The Sun, Hassan said: “Mohamed Salah is a great player and he will return stronger and better, as we have always known him to be, in the upcoming matches.

“Salah will continue to make history with Liverpool after becoming one of its legends.”

He added: “Mohamed Salah will also make history with the Egyptian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, along with the coaching staff and his teammates, by winning the championship.”

Salah, Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time with 250 goals, is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest ever players, with two Premier League titles and the Champions League among eight trophies won during his memorable eight-year career at Anfield.

Seeking to win AFCON for the first time in his career with Egypt, Salah is set to lead his country, and eight-time champions, in their opening group-stage match against Zimbabwe on December 22.