Nottingham Forest transfer news: Elliott Anderson successor identified in Ligue 1?

Highly courted, Elliott Anderson should join a major club in the coming months, and Nottingham Forest are already working to find him a replacement.

Fifth in Ligue 1 after 15 matchdays, Olympique Lyonnais were not going crazy during the last summer transfer window. More than ever restricted by financial constraints, the Rhone club spent barely €35m (£30m) to renew a squad that will have seen several stalwarts pack their bags, including Rayan Cherki, Georges Mikautadze and Lucas Perri.

Amongst the movements completed by Lyon's directors in arrivals, €10m (£8.5m) were aligned to secure Tyler Morton's services, the most expensive signing of Lyon's transfer window. Having arrived from Liverpool, the English midfielder has since established himself in Paulo Fonseca's midfield with 15 starts in 18 matches across all competitions.

Lyon's fifth-most used player since the start of the 2025-26 season in terms of playing time, behind Moussa Niakhate, Clinton Mata, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Corentin Tolisso, Tyler Morton is the Lyon player at the origin of the greatest number of shot-creating actions (33), level with Corentin Tolisso.

Tyler Morton, Anderson's successor at Nottingham?

The level of play displayed by the England Under-21 international is already not leaving people indifferent in the Premier League. According to information from Sport Boom, Nottingham Forest are considering repatriating Tyler Morton in summer 2026. On the edge of the relegation zone (17th), the club managed by Sean Dyche - their third manager in just a few weeks after Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou - have ticked his profile as part of Elliott Anderson's succession.

Aware that it will be difficult for them to resist pressure from several Old Continent strongholds in the running (Manchester United, Manchester City), the Reds are already thinking about the English prospect's succession. For Olympique Lyonnais, this interest from Nottingham Forest is perhaps already the opportunity to anticipate a good sale of the Wallasey native, under contract until June 2030, knowing that other unidentified English sides also appreciate the Rhone number 23.

Currently valued at €12m (£10.5m) by Transfermarkt, a market value up €5m (£4.3m) compared to the previous May study, Tyler Morton will not be sold at any price. Olympique Lyonnais will want to at minimum recover their outlay and why not complete a profit. A deal that would resemble a major sporting failure but a good financial operation. Expected this Thursday before the National Control and Management Directorate to take stock of their economic health, Lyon are not yet out of the woods.

