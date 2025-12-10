Team News: Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Dec 2025 17:45

Nottingham Forest travel to the Netherlands to face FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees lost 3-0 against Everton in the Premier League last weekend, while Utrecht played out a 1-1 Eredivisie draw with FC Twente last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

FC UTRECHT

Out: Davy van den Berg (unspecified), Victor Jensen, Noah Ohio, Emirhan Demircan, Kolbeinn Finnsson (all ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Barkas; Horemans, Van de Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Bozdogan, Ongena, De Wit; Rodriguez, Min, Cathline

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Angus Gunn (knee/ineligible), Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh/ineligible), Omari Hutchinson (ineligible), Jair Cunha (ineligible)

Doubtful: Murillo (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Victor; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Dominguez, Sangare; Ndoye, McAtee, Hudson-Odoi; Kalimuendo