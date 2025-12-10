Europa League Gameweek 6
Utrecht
Dec 11, 2025 5.45pm
Nott'm Forest

Team News: Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Utrecht vs. Nott’m Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Nottingham Forest travel to the Netherlands to face FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees lost 3-0 against Everton in the Premier League last weekend, while Utrecht played out a 1-1 Eredivisie draw with FC Twente last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

FC UTRECHT vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

FC UTRECHT 

Out: Davy van den Berg (unspecified), Victor Jensen, Noah Ohio, Emirhan Demircan, Kolbeinn Finnsson (all ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Barkas; Horemans, Van de Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Bozdogan, Ongena, De Wit; Rodriguez, Min, Cathline

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Angus Gunn (knee/ineligible), Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh/ineligible), Omari Hutchinson (ineligible), Jair Cunha (ineligible)

Doubtful: Murillo (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Victor; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Dominguez, Sangare; Ndoye, McAtee, Hudson-Odoi; Kalimuendo

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

FC Utrecht related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe