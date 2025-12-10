Team News: Utrecht vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest travel to the Netherlands to face FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in the Europa League on Thursday night.
The Tricky Trees lost 3-0 against Everton in the Premier League last weekend, while Utrecht played out a 1-1 Eredivisie draw with FC Twente last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
FC UTRECHT vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST
FC UTRECHT
Out: Davy van den Berg (unspecified), Victor Jensen, Noah Ohio, Emirhan Demircan, Kolbeinn Finnsson (all ineligible)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Barkas; Horemans, Van de Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Bozdogan, Ongena, De Wit; Rodriguez, Min, Cathline
NOTT'M FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Angus Gunn (knee/ineligible), Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh/ineligible), Omari Hutchinson (ineligible), Jair Cunha (ineligible)
Doubtful: Murillo (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Victor; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Dominguez, Sangare; Ndoye, McAtee, Hudson-Odoi; Kalimuendo