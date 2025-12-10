Real Madrid vs. Man City: Will Los Blancos goal machine Kylian Mbappe be involved in Champions League showdown?

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 16:14 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 16:16

Kylian Mbappe has been named in the Real Madrid squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City despite concerns over a knee issue.

The France international has been dealing with pain in his left knee this week, and he was unable to train alongside his teammates on Tuesday, with various reports in Spain claiming that the attacker would be left out against Man City.

However, in a major boost for Real Madrid, their leading goalscorer this season has been declared fit enough for the squad.

It remains to be seen whether that translates into a start for Mbappe, who has scored 25 times in all competitions for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 26-year-old has nine goals in five Champions League matches this term, including four against Olympiacos in Real Madrid's last match in the competition.

© Imago / IMAGO / AOP.Press

Mbappe included in Real Madrid squad for Man City clash

Head coach Xabi Alonso has a major decision to make when it comes to Mbappe, as there is believed to be a risk of causing a bigger issue.

It would be a surprise if Alonso took any chances with Mbappe considering that Real Madrid are in a fairly solid spot in the overall Champions League table, sitting sixth, one point inside the automatic qualification spots with a game in hand.

Real Madrid will finish their league-stage campaign in January with matches against Monaco at Bernabeu and Benfica in Portugal.

© Imago

Real Madrid currently have a defensive injury crisis

Los Blancos are dealing with a severe defensive injury crisis at the moment, with all of Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Alaba, Dean Huijsen and Ferland Mendy currently in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga is a notable absentee further forward, with the France international not available against Man City due to an ankle problem.

The first-team absences have opened the door for 19-year-old Victor Valdepenas, 18-year-old Joan Martinez and 19-year-old Jorge Cestero to make the squad.

Real Madrid squad vs. Man City

Courtois, Lunin, Gonzalez; Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Rudiger, J Martinez, Valdepenas; Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos, Cestero; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono