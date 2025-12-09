Team News: Real Madrid vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 20:00

Hunting a first win on Real Madrid's turf since 2020, Manchester City visit the injury-hit Blancos at the Bernabeu for Wednesday's Champions League league-phase battle.

Xabi Alonso's men have taken 12 points from their opening five matches of the 2025-26 tournament, two more than the Sky Blues after their 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle)

Doubtful: Dean Huijsen (muscle), David Alaba (muscle), Kylian Mbappe (leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Ceballos; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Garcia

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), John Stones (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland