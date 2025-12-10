Preview: Angers vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 10 Dec 2025 00:34

Nantes will try to climb out of the automatic relegation zone on Friday when they pay a visit to Stade Raymond Kopa to begin matchday 16 of the campaign against Angers.

After a 1-0 win at Nice last Sunday, Les Scoistes are 11th in the Ligue 1 table, with Nantes second from the bottom following a 2-1 defeat versus the league leaders Lens.

Match preview

Over the past month and a half, Angers have moved up the table, showing consistent form to remain in a solid position, well ahead of the relegation line.

That is an unfamiliar spot for them to be in, as is the fact that they can move to within two points of a place in Europe with a win.

Alexandre Dujeux’s men have won three of their previous four matches in this competition, while claiming at least a point in six of those last eight encounters.

Angers have three clean sheets from those last four league outings and already have five this season, just two fewer than they managed in 2024-25.

They have points in all but two home games domestically in this campaign, and on Friday will seek to avoid suffering consecutive defeats at Stade Raymond Kopa for the first time since February to March of this year (four).

Le SCO are unbeaten in four of their previous five Ligue 1 affairs with La Maison Jaune, collecting four out of a possible six points against them in the top-flight last season.

On the Atlantic coast, it has been a baby step forward and two more back for Nantes, who find themselves in a real slump heading into the final few weeks of the year.

Luis Castro’s men are on a six-match league winless run and in danger of suffering three straight defeats in the top-flight for the first time since October to November 2024 (four).

Amid all of their struggles, Nantes are just a point behind Auxerre for the relegation playoff spot and could move to within one point of Le Havre to assure themselves a place in Ligue 1 with a win on Friday.

Away from home this team have points in four of their last five league games, and on Friday they will try to avoid suffering consecutive defeats as the visitors for the first time since February to March (three).

Nantes have scored first in three away matches since late September but failed to emerge victorious on two of those occasions, dropping four points in the process.

Les Canaris have not lost any of their last five competitive games away to Angers, with their previous Ligue 1 triumph against them coming in September 2021 (4-1).

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

A thigh strain could keep Emmanuel Biumla out of the Angers fold on Friday, while Justin Kalumba did not take part in training on Monday or Tuesday, putting his status in question with a knock.

Yassin Belkhdim had the only goal for them at Allianz Riviera on Sunday, while Herve Koffi was back between the sticks in place of Melvin Zinga, making one stop for the clean sheet.

Meanwhile, at Nantes, Francis Coquelin is questionable due to a sore hamstring, while Louis Leroux remains doubtful because of a leg injury.

Youssef El-Arabi scored four minutes after Florian Thauvin put Lens in front last Saturday, with the Moroccan netting his team-leading third of the competition in a losing effort.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkebla, Abdelli; Allevinah, Mouton, Sbai; Cherif

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Awaziem, Tati, Cozza; Lepenant, Hyeok-kyu, Tabibou; Guirassy, El-Arabi, Abline

We say: Angers 1-0 Nantes

The last six competitive fixtures between these teams were either draws or one-goal wins, and Angers have consistently found a way in those matches this season, which is why we expect them to squeak out another triumph.

