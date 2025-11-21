Preview:Toulouse vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Toulouse and Angers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Sunday, Toulouse can extend their unbeaten run at home to five matches when they return to Ligue 1 action for a date with Angers at Stadium de Toulouse.

In their previous match, Le Tefece drew 1-1 with Lorient, putting them in 10th, while Angers picked up a 2-0 triumph over Auxerre to climb up to 13th in the table.

Match preview

Although Toulouse are in a comfortable position for now, that has made them a little complacent as they are on a four-match winless run in league play.

On the other hand, it could be much worse for Carles Martinez, who has seen his side concede first seven times in the league this season, coming back to earn points on four of those occasions.

They are unbeaten in their last four matches when netting multiple times, while losing only once all season in that scenario (6-3 at home to Paris Saint-Germain).

Heading into matchday 13, only four points separate them from a place in Europe, while they could move all the way up to eighth with a win and some help this weekend.

Most of their attacking precision has come at Stadium de Toulouse, where they have scored 13 of their 18 strikes to this point of the domestic campaign.

Le Tefece are unbeaten in their last four games played against Les Scoistes, emerging with maximum points on three of those occasions, including a 4-0 triumph the previous time they met.

Returning from the international break, things are looking up for the club from Pays de la Loire, who have suffered just one defeat in their previous five league fixtures.

A victory this weekend would already give them four in the top-flight, something which took them until matchday 16 to achieve during the 2024-25 campaign.

Alexandre Dujeux will hope that his side can figure out how to win away from home, something they have not done since defeating Nantes 1-0 in May a season ago.

Away from home, this team have lost three times by just a single goal but have struggled to find the back of the net in all three of those defeats, failing to score in each of those outings.

In 2025-26, this team have yet to lose domestically when scoring the opening goal, while they have come back to earn a point three times when conceding first.

Les Scoistes have points in three of their previous four visits to Toulouse, with their last triumph away from home against them taking place in September 2019 (2-0).

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Due to a cruciate ligament injury, Niklas Schmidt will not be available to Toulouse on Sunday, Guillaume Restes is questionable with a thigh strain, Mario Sauer has a knock, while Abu Francis is dealing with a lower leg strain.

Djibril Sidibe converted a 65th-minute penalty on matchday 12, giving the 2018 World Cup winner two goals on the campaign, his best total in this competition since scoring four at Lille in 2015-16.

Over at Angers, Jim Allevinah has a calf strain and is doubtful once again, while defender Emmanuel Biumla is unlikely to feature in this one because of a thigh injury.

Clement Akpa scored an own goal to give them the win against Auxerre, with Prosper Peter adding some insurance, netting three minutes from the end, while Herve Koffi made five stops for his third clean sheet of the season.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Haug; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Casseres, Vossah, Methalie; Gboho, Magri; Emersonn

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkhdim, Capelle, Belkebla, Abdelli; Cherif, Peter

We say: Toulouse 1-1 Angers

At the moment, these teams are only just getting by without much desire to take chances going forward, thus, we expect to see a stalemate when they do battle on Sunday.

