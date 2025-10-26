Preview:Toulouse vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash between Toulouse and Rennes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In search of their first away win of the current Ligue 1 campaign, Rennes will pay a visit to Stadium de Toulouse for a date with Toulouse on matchday 10 on Wednesday.

Le Tefece were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Monaco on Saturday in the Principality, while Stade Rennais lost by a score of 2-1 to Nice on Sunday in Brittany.

Match preview

A three-match unbeaten run domestically came to an end for Toulouse this past weekend, with this team failing to score for only the second time all season.

Finding the back of the net has not been a problem for them at home, with 11 of their 15 goals scored in this competition coming at Stadium de Toulouse.

With 13 points so far, they have accumulated four more than they had after nine matchdays in the previous Ligue 1 campaign, while claiming twice as many triumphs this time around (four).

On Wednesday, Carles Martinez can pick up consecutive home triumphs in this competition for the first time since his team won their final three league outings at Stadium de Toulouse in 2024.

They can also earn successive clean sheets at home in the top-flight for the first time since November to December of last year, following up a 1-0 win against Reims with a 2-0 triumph over Auxerre.

Les Pitchouns are unbeaten in their previous three league matches played against Rennes in Toulouse, winning twice and conceding just two goals over that stretch.

Victories have been few and far between for Stade Rennais so far in the Ligue 1 campaign, with this team picking up where they left off at the end of 2024-25.

Habib Beye’s men lost three of their final four league contests last season and have just two triumphs after nine matchdays in 2025-26, one fewer than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

Five times already this season, they have conceded multiple goals in a league game, including a combined 10 in four top-flight encounters away from home.

The Brittany club will enter this midweek affair on a five-match winless run in this competition, their longest such stretch without a triumph in Ligue 1 since a five-game streak between October and November 2023.

A draw or loss in this game would mark the first time they drop points in six consecutive top-flight affairs since claiming just two points in eight successive matches between January and March 2021.

Their last victory at Toulouse came in 2020 (2-0), while they will try to avoid suffering two straight away defeats against them in the league for only the second time this century.

Team News

For this midweek fixture, Toulouse will be without Niklas Schmidt, who continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury, while Rafik Messali is doubtful with a sore ankle.

There was just one new face in their starting 11 on Saturday as Mark McKenzie came into the back three in place of veteran Djibril Sidibe.

On the Rennes side, there is only one injury concern heading into this game, with Glen Kamara likely to miss another match as he is dealing with a knock.

Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal gave Les Rennais a little hope on matchday nine, scoring his first of the campaign, which ultimately was not enough to earn them any points.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Sidibe, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Donnum, Casseres, Sauer, Methalie; Magri, Emersonn, Gboho

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Jacquet, Seidu, Roualt; Camara, Blas, Rongier, Fofana, Frankowski; Lepaul, Embolo

We say: Toulouse 3-1 Rennes

Rennes have looked shaky at the back all season, and those defensive inconsistencies could cost them against a Toulouse side that have been decisive in the attacking third at home.

