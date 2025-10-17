Preview: Toulouse vs Metz - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Toulouse and Metz, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Toulouse will be looking to claim back-to-back victories when they welcome Metz to the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the struggling visitors will be desperate to pick up their first win to give their campaign some much-needed impetus.

Match preview

Toulouse enter matchday eight in ninth position after winning three, drawing one and losing three of their opening seven Ligue 1 matches.

Carles Martinez's side started the season with back-to-back victories before their early momentum was halted by a three-game losing run.

After ending their losing streak with a draw against Nantes, Toulouse went on to claim their first Ligue 1 away victory over Lyon since May 1966, with Emersonn scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to condemn Les Gones to their first home loss of the season.

Having had a couple of weeks to reflect upon that success, Les Violets will resume their Ligue 1 campaign with hopes of clinching their second home win of the season.

Toulouse will also be looking to produce another strong attacking display in front of their own supporters, having scored at least two goals in their opening three matches at the Stadium de Toulouse.

However, Toulouse supporters may have to remain patient if they want to see action in the final third, considering their team has scored 10 of their 11 Ligue 1 goals in the second half of games this season.

Metz may have only been away from the top flight for one season, but the newly-promoted side have struggled to adapt to the demands of Ligue 1 football in the early stages of the season.

Les Grenats are languishing at the foot of the table after drawing two and losing five of their opening seven matches, ensuring they head into Sunday's fixture as the only winless team in the division.

They started the campaign with three consecutive defeats, before they played out draws with Angers and Le Havre, either side of a heavy 5-2 away defeat against Monaco.

Stephane Le Mignan went on to endure another tough outing in their home game against Marseille before the international break, conceding three goals in the span of 25 second-half minutes as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat.

Having shipped 16 goals in seven matches, Metz enter the weekend with the joint-worst defensive record in the division, but while they need to tighten up at the back, they also need to offer a great threat in the final third, considering they have troubled the scorers on just five occasions.

After failing to win their last six head-to-head Ligue 1 meetings, Metz will travel to the Stadiuem de Toulouse with the objective of beating Les Violets for the first time since picking up a 2-1 away victory in November 2016.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

W L L L D W

Metz Ligue 1 form:

L L D L D L.

Team News

Toulouse remain without the services of Niklas Schmidt and Rafik Messali due to knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Dayann Methaliie and Abu Francis could come into Martinez's thinking after featuring as half-time substitutes in the win over Lyon.

Emersonn is also pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to score the winner at the Groupama Stadium earlier this month.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Ousmane Ba, Michel Mboula, Malick Mbaye and Joseph Magondo due to injury.

Benjamin Stambouli could come into midfield after recovering from a knee problem that has kept him out of the last two games.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has shaken off an injury issue and should retain his place in a back three with Sadibou Sane and Terry Yegbe.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Casseres, Francis, Methalie; Donnum, Gboho, Emersonn

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Gbamin, Sane, Yegbe; Kouao, Stambouli, Traore, Ballo-Toure; Hein, Sabaly; Diallo

We say: Toulouse 3-1 Metz

Toulouse will still be in high spirits from their impressive win over Lyon before the international break, and we think they will build upon that result by dispatching a Metz side that have lost all three of their Ligue 1 away matches this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

