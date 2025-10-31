Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Toulouse and Le Havre, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking a third successive Ligue 1 triumph, Le Havre will pay a visit to Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday when they do battle with Toulouse on matchday 11.

These teams are separated by two points in the table heading into the weekend, with Le Tefece in ninth following a 2-2 draw with Rennes, and Le Havre 11th, having defeated Brest 1-0.

Match preview

In the nick of time, Toulouse were able to come back from a 2-0 deficit on Wednesday, thanks to a pair of second-half strikes, netting the equaliser with five minutes remaining.

That extended their unbeaten run at home in this competition to three matches, with this team claiming points in four of their five games played in Toulouse this season.

A win or draw this weekend would equal their longest home run without a defeat in the top-flight from a season ago, when they earned points in four consecutive home games from October to December 2024.

Carles Martinez has seen his side score multiple goals in six straight league contests at Stadium de Toulouse while only being shut out in one domestic home affair this year (1-0 versus Paris Saint-Germain last season).

Under Martinez, they have been a very attack-minded squad, especially this season, third in the league regarding touches in the opposition's box after 10 matchedays, while they have had the most penalties awarded thus far (five).

Four of their previous five home games versus the Normandy club in either Ligue 1 or 2 ended with Les Pitchouns collecting maximum points, including a 2-0 win in this exact fixture last season.

From a side that had been barely scraping by in the early stages of the campaign, Le Havre have come to life since the second half of September.

Didier Digard’s men are riding a two-match winning run heading into this game, while claiming points in five of their previous six Ligue 1 affairs.

A victory this weekend would mark their longest winning run in this competition since capturing three straight top-flight outings in the 2002-03 campaign.

Le Havre have not conceded a single goal on their current two-match winning run and could collect three successive Ligue 1 clean sheets on Sunday for only the second time this century and the first since 2000 (three).

Playing aggressively and breaking up transitional moments have been among the staples of this team in 2025-26, as they are averaging the second-most fouls per match in the league after 10 matchdays (14.6).

Only once have they ever emerged victorious in an away match with Toulouse, however, coming from behind to beat them 2-1 in a 2023 top-flight contest.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

A cruciate ligament injury will keep Niklas Schmidt out of the Toulouse lineup on matchday 11, while Rafik Messali continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Charlie Cresswell and Aron Donnum netted second-half strikes for this team against Rennes in midweek, the third of the league campaign for both players.

Meanwhile, Mbwana Samatta is doubtful for Le Havre this weekend due to a leg strain, and Andy Logbo is unlikely to feature either because of a shoulder injury.

Arouna Sangante scored his first of the season on Wednesday with fewer than 20 minutes remaining, while Mory Diaw stopped three Brest efforts for his second successive clean sheet.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Casseres, Vossah, Sauer; Donnum, Gboho; Emersonn

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Zouaoui, Sangante, Lloris; Seko; Doucoure, Ndiaye, Kechta, Delaine; Kyeremeh, Soumare

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Le Havre

Le Havre have done well to keep their share of matches close this season, but on Sunday, they will be facing a side with much more attacking depth than they have encountered during their winning streak.

