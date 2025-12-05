Preview: Nice vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 05 Dec 2025 05:02 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 05:24

The first Sunday fixture of December in Ligue 1 will feature a slumping Nice hosting Angers at Allianz Riviera in the South of France.

Last weekend, Nice were beaten 3-1 by Lorient, dropping them down to 10th in the table, just one point above 12th-place Angers, who lost 2-1 at home to Lens.

Match preview

It is no secret that life for Franck Haise may be as bad as it has ever been right now, with the Nice boss seeing his side suffer six successive defeats across all competitions.

The former Lens manager has vowed to stick around to try and get this team out of their current slump, which has them seven points back of a place in Europe after 14 matchdays.

Nice have lost their last two competitive home games, conceding a combined eight goals over that stretch while netting only twice.

Defensively, Haise has a lot of work to do to get this team back on the right track, as Nice have given up multiple goals in five straight competitive fixtures.

With 17 points so far, this side have accumulated six points fewer than they had at this same stage of the 2024-25 campaign, the first for Haise as their coach.

Le Gym are unbeaten in their last three top-flight affairs against Les Scoistes, including a solid 2-1 win at Allianz Riviera in this exact fixture last season.

Since the October international break, we have seen a much more determined Angers side, who have strung together their share of positive results.

Alexandre Dujeux has seen his team collect points in five of their previous seven Ligue 1 affairs, winning two of those last three games.

From the start of November until now, they have conceded a goal or fewer in three of their four league matches, collecting two clean sheets over that stretch.

That run of form has them safely above relegation, five points ahead of that line and just a point below the top-half of the table.

At the same time, they have points in two of their last three away matches in this competition and on Sunday, they can win consecutive Ligue 1 affairs as the visitors for the first time in 2025.

Les Scoistes have lost four of their previous five away games versus Nice, with their last road victory against them coming in September 2022 (1-0).

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Once again, Nice will be without Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem, who have cruciate ligament injuries, Moise Bombito has a lower leg issue, while Kojo Peprah Oppong, Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga are questionable with knocks.

The only Nice strike last weekend came via an own-goal from Lorient midfielder Arthur Ebong Avon, 12 minutes into that match, to give them a short-lived advantage.

A stomach problem might keep Emmanuel Biumla out of the Angers lineup on Sunday, while Haris Belkebla must sit out with a yellow card suspension.

Substitute Harouna Djibirin came on for Carlens Arcus just beyond the hour mark against Lens, putting his team within one with his first goal of the 2025-26 season.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bah, Bard; Clauss, Louchet, Abdul Samed, Diop, Gouveia; Cho, Jansson

Angers possible starting lineup:

Zinga; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Courcoul, Abdelli; Belkhdim Mouton, Sbai; Cherif

We say: Nice 1-1 Angers

Nice have been beaten up physically and mentally over the past few weeks, and we expect them to struggle breaking down a well-organised Angers team.

