Preview: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga will be provided by RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt as both teams prepare to go head-to-head at the Red Bull Arena.

Die Roten Bullen are currently Bayern’s closest title challengers, while Frankfurt are looking for some consistency as they attempt to boost their position in the race for the top four.

Match preview

Having dropped four points from their last three Bundesliga games, RB Leipzig will be looking to get back on track as they attempt to give Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race.

Unlike most teams around them, Leipzig have no European duties to think about this season, meaning they can turn their full attention to their league ambitions.

Ole Werner’s side have been going rather well in the competition, winning eight of their 12 games and only losing twice – scoring 22 goals along the way and only conceding 13 goals.

Recent defeat at Hoffenheim and a goalless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach have left the Bulls eight points adrift of the league leaders, meaning they cannot afford to have too many more slip-ups if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

Eintracht Frankfurt are a little too inconsistent to challenge for the title this season, with the club clearly strained by their European and domestic duties.

Across their last 10 matches, the Eagles have enjoyed three victories and endured three defeats – a run of form which underlines their consistency issues.

Following back-to-back victories over Mainz and FC Koln, Dino Toppmoller’s side were seemingly building momentum, though they were brought straight back down to earth following a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg.

Having scored 28 goals in 12 Bundesliga games, it is clear that Die Adler have no issues when it comes to scoring goals. The same cannot be said about their defence, which has already shipped 23 goals – the fourth leakiest defence in the competition.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

W W W L W D

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W W L W D W

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

D W D W W D

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

D D W W L D

Team News

One thing which may prevent Leipzig from making a serious title push is their lengthy injury list.

Ridle Baku, for instance, has enjoyed good form lately, though he is now sidelined with an ankle problem.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu (muscle), Benjamin Henrichs (Achilles tendon) and Timo Werner (muscle) are also out of action.

Forwards Assan Ouedraogo and Romulo Cardoso have made several goal contributions in recent times, but both are recent additions to the injury list.

Frankfurt, on the other hand, are missing forward Jonathan Burkardt through injury.

Can Yilmaz Uzun, who has not featured in a competitive game since the disappointing draw with Heidenheim, is doubtful ahead of Saturday’s game.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Harder, Nusa

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Dahoud, Chaibi; Doan, Gotze, Bahoya; Knauff

We say: RB Leipzig 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig boast a perfect home record with five wins from five Bundesliga games, and we are backing them to continue that trend.

While Frankfurt are expected to give the hosts a run for their money, their defensive vulnerabilities are a concern.

