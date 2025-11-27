Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 27 Nov 2025 03:06 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 20:42

Bundesliga action returns this Friday night as Borussia Monchengladbach prepare to welcome RB Leipzig to Borussia-Park in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Following a horrendous start to the season, Gladbach have seemingly recovered and will be looking for their fourth straight Bundesliga win when they take on a title-hunting Leipzig side.

Match preview

A little over a month ago, Borussia Monchengladbach had just endured a 3-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich, leaving them stuck inside the automatic relegation zone.

Since then, Die Fohlen have completely turned things around, winning four straight games across all competitions - including three in the Bundesliga.

Eugen Polanski has since been elevated from interim manager to permanent boss, underlining the tremendous job he has done at Borussia-Park since replacing Gerardo Seoane in September.

One of the most impressive things about Gladbach’s turnaround has been their recent attacking output.

The Prussians have scored three or more goals in each of their last four outings, rattling the net 13 times - scoring more goals than during their first nine matches of the season.

Looking at the title race in the Bundesliga this season, RB Leipzig are arguably the top challengers for Bayern Munich’s throne.

While Bayern have appeared indomitable this season, the Bavarians will have their attention stretched across various competitions - a problem not faced by Leipzig who failed to qualify for Europe last season.

Die Roten Bullen have won eight of their 11 league matches since the start of the campaign, tasting defeat on just two occasions.

One of those losses came against Bayern on the opening weekend of the season, while the other took place just before November’s international break.

Ole Werner’s side were left stunned by Hoffenheim away at the PreZero Arena, though they have since bounced back with a solid 2-0 win at home against Werder Bremen.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

D L L W W W

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

L L W W W W

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

D W W W L W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Team News

Gladbach are in good form, but they are missing a number of players ahead of their crunch clash with RB Leipzig.

Fabio Cristian Chiarodia, for instance, remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury which has kept him out of action since September.

Nathan Ngoumou is still carrying an Achilles tendon injury, while goalkeeper Jonas Omlin has a muscle problem - both men are unavailable for selection.

Philipp Sander scored a goal against FC Koln just before the international break, but he missed last weekend’s win over Heidenheim due to a muscle injury and he remains a doubt this weekend.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are also dealing with a handful of injury worries ahead of this weekend’s trip to Borussia-Park.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu missed the last game against Werder Bremen due to a muscle injury, and he remains a doubt.

Benjamin Henrichs is still battling with his Achilles tendon injury, and he is not expected back until mid to late January.

Assan Ouedraogo enjoyed a great individual performance against Bremen, but a hamstring injury is likely to keep him out of the team this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Diks; Castrop, Reitz, Engelhardt, Netz; Honorat, Neuhaus; Tabakovic

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Castello, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Harder, Nusa

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 RB Leipzig

Gladbach are on the rise, but picking up a victory against one of the top title contenders might be a stretch too far.

Despite Die Fohlen having home advantage, Leipzig should have enough quality in their team to pass their latest test and continue to pile pressure on league leaders Bayern Munich.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.