Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Heidenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Borussia Monchengladbach could be plunged further into the Bundesliga's relegation battle if they lose against hosts Heidenheim at Voith Arena on Saturday.

The home side are rooted at the bottom of the table in 18th place with just five points, but a win would put them just a point behind their 12th-placed opponents, who emerged as 3-1 victors against FC Koln on November 8.

Match preview

The hosts come into the weekend's clash looking to bounce back from their 6-0 hammering by Bayer Leverkusen on November 8, a game in which they trailed 4-0 by the 27th minute.

Frank Schmidt's side are only two points and three places from automatic safety, but they have only collected two points from their past five top-flight games, and they have been beaten in four of their last six in all competitions.

Fans will be alarmed that the club have produced just 107 shots in their 10 top-flight outings, the fewest in the division, while they have also faced the most attempts (164).

Heidenheim have conceded 12 goals in their four most recent Bundesliga matches, but four of the eight goals they have scored in the league have been netted in their last four.

All five of the team's points have been accumulated at home, but they failed to triumph in 10 of their past 11 fixtures at Voith Arena, succumbing to defeat on six occasions.

Borussia Monchengladbach are the only team in the bottom eight to come into matchweek 11 of the Bundesliga off the back of a league win, and they are one of only two teams in the top flight to head into the weekend on the back of two consecutive Bundesliga victories.

Die Fohlen's upturn in form has led to Eugen Polanski signing on permanently as boss, with his contract lasting until 2028, but the 39-year-old's only previous managerial experience was as a youth coach at the club.

In the visitors' six meetings with Heidenheim, they have won five times, including in each of their two Bundesliga clashes in 2024-25.

Gladbach scored nine goals in their opening nine games, but they managed to find the back of the net 10 times in their three most recent outings.

Polanski guided the team to a 4-0 win against St Pauli on November 1 in their most recent away contest, whereas the side were winless in their prior three on the road, losing twice in that time.

Team News

Heidenheim will only be able to choose from a limited roster of attackers given Sirlord Conteh and Mikkel Kaufmann are dealing with injuries, though the latter has a small chance of featuring on the weekend.

Should Kaufmann's groin injury still prove problematic, Budu Zivzivadze and Marvin Pieringer are set to start up front together.

Niklas Dorsch has started nine of his side's 11 Bundesliga games, and there is no reason to doubt his inclusion in midfield on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach may have to continue to deal with the absence of striker Tim Kleindienst, who has not appeared for the club since May, though Haris Tabakovic has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last three games for the club.

The visitors are likely to select the same midfield that beat FC Koln, so expect Rocco Reitz, Yannik Engelhardt and Florian Neuhaus to feature.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Ibrahimovic, Dorsch, Schoppner, Honsak; Pieringer, Zivzivadze

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Neuhaus, Ullrich; Honorat, Tabakovic

We say: Heidenheim 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Heidenheim's offensive displays may have improved recently, but their forward line is unlikely to make up for their frailties at the back.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been strong in the final third, and given the club's strong record against their hosts, Polanski should be confident of victory.

