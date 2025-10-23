Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim and Heidenheim, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting to break into the Bundesliga's top six, Hoffenheim will welcome relegation-threatened Heidenheim to PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Die Kraichgauer are looking to build on their win last time out, while FCH are aiming to avoid defeat in back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim kicked off their top-flight campaign with a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, but they followed that up with just one win from their next five games.

However, they come into this weekend's clash fresh from a dominant 3-0 triumph over St Pauli that featured second-half goals from Bazoumana Toure, Andrej Kramaric and Grischa Promel.

That win has Ilzer's side eighth in the table, where their tally of 10 points puts them just one behind sixth-placed Koln, who occupy the division's spot for entry into the Conference League qualifiers.

Sensing a major chance to climb the ranks, fans of the hosts will be pleased to be up against one of the lowest-ranked clubs in the Bundesliga, but also concerned by the fact that Die Kraichgauer have lost all three of their games on their own turf in 2025-26.

Three points on Saturday would be enough to lift Hoffenheim into the European places, but a disappointing fourth consecutive home defeat may see them fall down into the bottom half.

Meanwhile, Frank Schmidt's Heidenheim survived by the skin of their teeth in the 2024-25 relegation playoffs, and they look set for another year of scrapping in the lower reaches of the Bundesliga based on their early-season form.

FCH opened the current campaign with three losses on the bounce before finally registering their first points when they beat Augsburg 2-1 on September 27.

In fairness to Schmidt's men, they have faced three of the league's top four during their seven games so far, and perhaps it would be too harsh to write them off despite recording one win, one draw and five defeats to date.

On Saturday, Heidenheim lifted themselves off the foot of the table thanks to a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, and the manager will be delighted with the spirit that his side showed to come from behind twice to rescue a point.

That stalemate has FCH 17th with four points as things stand, and if they can get something from this clash, they could escape the relegation zone considering that Wolfsburg - the first team safe from the drop - have lost four in a row prior to this round of fixtures.

However, while the visitors are up against a club that have tasted defeat in all of their home games, they have lost all of their matches on the road, so it remains to be seen whether they can capitalise on their opponents' apparent struggles at PreZero Arena.

Team News

Hoffenheim are looking light at the back for this weekend's clash, as centre-backs Kelven Frees and Koki Machida, as well as full-backs Hennes Behrens and Valentin Gendrey, are all sidelined.

In their absence, Robin Hranac and Albian Hajdari should start at the heart of the hosts' defence, flanked by right-back Vladimir Coufal and left-back Bernardo.

At the opposite end of the pitch, versatile forward Adam Hlozek is out with an ankle injury, so expect to see Andrej Kramaric and Bazoumana Toure supporting a front two of Fisnik Asllani and Tim Lemperle once again.

As for Heidenheim, winger Sirlord Conteh, left-back Leart Paqarada and goalkeeper Frank Feller are all out with knee injuries, though Paqarda is not anticipated to return to action until the end of the season.

Considering those losses, Diant Ramaj should line up between the sticks, while Jonas Fohrenbach operates at left-back.

Up top, striker Mikkel Kaufmann is a doubt with a groin issue, but Budu Zivzivadze should be on hand to start, aided by Adrian Beck and Arijon Ibrahimovic from out wide.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Kramaric, Avdullahu, Burger, Toure; Asllani, Lemperle

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Nieheus, Dorsch; Beck, Zivzivadze, Ibrahimovic

We say: Hoffenheim 1-1 Heidenheim

Hoffenheim have lost all of their home matches this season, and while they come into this weekend on the back of a 3-0 win, they may have to settle for a point.

Heidenheim have lost five of their seven games so far, but they have faced tough opposition and their refusal to give up against Bremen was commendable, so do not be surprised if they frustrate their hosts on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



