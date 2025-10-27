Barcelona will reportedly face competition from three Premier League clubs for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani.

Barcelona will reportedly face competition from three Premier League clubs for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, with the Kosovo international being tipped to leave his German club next summer.

The 23-year-old scored 19 times during a loan spell at SV Elversberg last term before making the move back to Hoffenheim, and he has scored six goals and registered two assists in nine appearances this season.

Asllani has a record of five goals and one assist in eight Bundesliga matches this term, and Barcelona are believed to be giving serious consideration to moving for the striker in 2026.

However, according to reports in Spain, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are ready to battle the Catalan giants for his signature during next summer's transfer window.

Barcelona are believed to be confident when it comes to a race for the striker, but their ongoing financial problems could make it difficult for them to compete with the riches of the Premier League.

Barcelona 'facing competition' for Hoffenheim's Asllani

Asllani allegedly has a "written release clause" in his contract with Hoffenheim.

"Barcelona are monitoring Asllani, as the promising 23 y/o striker from Hoffenheim has a written release clause for next summer," German journalist Florian Plettenberg recently wrote on X.

"Barcelona have been informed. A move to a European top club is fully planned, and his future club are expected to compete in the Champions League."

Barcelona are set to be in the market for a new striker next summer, with Robert Lewandowski's contract at Camp Nou due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Lewandowski has had his injury problems in the early stages of this season, and the expectation is that the experienced forward will leave Camp Nou once his current deal has expired.

Barcelona transfer latest: Who is Kosovo international Asllani?

Asllani joined the BFC Dynamo academy at the age of six and represented the club for eight years before moving to Union Berlin, but his first professional contract came with Hoffenheim in June 2020.

The 6ft 3in centre-forward spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Austria Vienna, scoring five times in 21 appearances, before netting 19 goals and 10 assists on loan at Elversberg last term.

Asllani's form in 2024-25 convinced Hoffenheim to bring him into the first team for the current season, and he has made a huge impression in Germany's top flight.

The forward was born in Germany but switched his international allegiance to Kosovo in 2024, and he has scored twice in 10 appearances for Franco Foda's side, who are second in Group B in qualification for the 2026 World Cup.