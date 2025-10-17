Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, with the Kosovo international impressing this season.

The 23-year-old scored 19 times during a loan spell at SV Elversberg last season before returning to Hoffenheim, and he has been in strong form for his German club at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Asllani has scored five goals and registered two assists in seven appearances this term, including four strikes and one helper in six outings in the Bundesliga.

A number of clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on Asllani, with Barcelona said to be among his admirers, and a move could occur during next summer's transfer window.

"Barcelona are monitoring Asllani, as the promising 23 y/o striker from Hoffenheim has a written release clause for next summer," German journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X.

Barcelona 'monitoring' Fisnik Asllani ahead of potential move

"Barcelona have been informed. A move to a European top club is fully planned, and his future club are expected to compete in the Champions League."

Barcelona are set to be in the market for a new striker next summer, with Robert Lewandowski not expected to sign a new contract, and his current deal expires in June 2026.

Lewandowski's agent recently insisted that no decision had been made on his client's future, but the expectation is that the Poland international will be on the move next summer.

Barcelona are believed to be looking to bring in a young forward to complement Ferran Torres, with Levante's Karl Etta Eyong also admired by the Catalan giants.

Who is Barcelona transfer target Fisnik Asllani?

Asllani is a 6ft 3in striker who spent time with BFC Dynamo and Union Berlin during his youth career before turning professional with Hoffenheim, making his breakthrough into the first team in 2021.

The attacker spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Austria Vienna, scoring five times in 21 appearances, while he managed 19 goals and 10 assists on loan at Elversberg during the 2024-25 season.

Asllani has excelled for Hoffenheim this term, while he has been capped on 10 occasions by Kosovo, scoring twice, having switched his international allegiance from Germany, who he represented at Under-18s and Under-20s level.