Barcelona reportedly decide against extending Robert Lewandowski's contract, with the experienced striker therefore set to leave Camp Nou next June.

Barcelona have reportedly decided against extending Robert Lewandowski's contract, with the experienced striker therefore set to leave Camp Nou on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 37-year-old made the move to the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the La Liga team on 156 occasions, scoring 105 goals and registering 20 assists.

Last season, Lewandowski managed 42 goals in 52 appearances, including 27 in La Liga, as Hansi Flick's side won the title, while he also helped the team land the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey crown.

However, the forward has struggled with fitness issues early in the 2025-26 campaign.

Lewandowski has still come up with four goals in nine appearances, but he struggled against Sevilla before the international break, as the Catalan side suffered a shock 4-1 defeat.

Lewandowski 'set' to leave Barcelona next year

Barcelona have the option to extend Lewandowski's contract for a further 12 months to take him to the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, according to SPORT, the club have decided that this will be Lewandowski's final season at the club, with the Poland international set to leave on a free transfer next June.

The report claims that Barcelona have concerns over his ability to press from the front at this stage of his career, and head coach Flick now wants a different profile of player in the final third of the field.

Lewandowski could reportedly decide to hang up his boots due to the fact that his family are happy and settled in Catalonia, but there are likely to be offers from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in Lewandowski, while there have been claims that some clubs in the Premier League are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Who could replace Lewandowski at Barcelona?

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is believed to be admired by Barcelona, while Bayern's Harry Kane, Porto's Samu Aghehowa and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy are potential options.

However, Barcelona are thought to be seriously considering a move for Karl Etta Eyong, who made the move to Levante from Villarreal during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has scored five times and registered three assists in eight La Liga appearances for Villarreal and Levante this season, and it is understood that he is currently on the radar of a number of major European clubs, including Manchester United.