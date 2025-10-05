Barcelona lose for the first time in the 2025-26 La Liga season, with Sevilla winning 4-1 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Barcelona's high line was punished by Sevilla, who won 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga.

Former Barca star Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring in the early stages of the game from the penalty spot after Isaac Romero went down after an altercation with Ronald Araujo.

The man who was fouled for the penalty doubled Sevilla's lead less than 10 minutes before half time after the visitors' high line was exploited during a counter-attack.

Marcus Rashford managed to halve the deficit heading into the interval, with his first-time finish on his left foot getting Barca a foothold in the game.

Robert Lewandowski had the opportunity to level from the spot late on, but he sent his penalty wide of the left post, and his miss proved costly considering Jose Angel Carmona netted his side's third in the 90th minute before Akor Adams put the cherry on top.

The result leaves Sevilla in fourth place in La Liga with 13 points, whereas Barca are second with 19 points but enter the international break two points behind Real Madrid.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Sevilla were deserving winners, and after finishing 17th last season, it looks like they are on course to challenge for Europe in 2025-26.

As for Barcelona, the gap to league leaders Real Madrid is by no means insurmountable, but the nature of the defeat will have concerned fans.

Hansi Flick mentioned before the game that many of his players were feeling the effects of their clash midweek against Paris Saint-Germain, and the first-half display of the likes of Pedri certainly supported his claim.

The manager's decision to use a high line has paid off in the past, but Sevilla found it easy to routinely exploit, and there are clear defensive issues to address.

SEVILLA VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Alexis Sanchez goal vs. Barcelona (13th min, Sevilla 1-0 Barcelona)



Alexis Sánchez from the spot! ?? Sevilla lead against Barcelona as the veteran Chilean dispatches his penalty kick ? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/vLp3VZQAJj

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 5, 2025

Sanchez takes a moment to settle himself before taking his penalty, and the former Arsenal man strikes into the left side of goal to give the hosts the lead.

Sevilla are ahead!

Isaac Romero goal vs. Barcelona (38th min, Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona)



Sevilla double their lead! ? Jules Koundé is dispossessed which leads to Isaac Romero making it 2-0 ⚪? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/eGelO2UguD

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 5, 2025

Sevilla counter against Barca's high line at pace, with Ruben Vargas racing down the left flank before sliding a cross to striker Romero, who places his effort into the bottom-right corner.

Is an upset on the cards here?

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Sevilla (45+7th min, Sevilla 2-1 Barcelona)



Pedri recovers the ball some distance from goal, but the midfielder spots Rashford unmarked, and he lofts a curled delivery to the Englishman, who volleys his shot on his left foot into the roof of the net.

A superb finish!

76th min: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) penalty miss

Lewandowski steps up to take a penalty that had been awarded after Alejandro Balde was fouled, but the Polish striker sends his effort wide of the left post.

Could that prove costly?

Jose Angel Carmona goal vs. Barcelona (90th min, Sevilla 3-1 Barcelona)



That should do it for Sevilla! ⚪? José Ángel Carmona with a late goal to make it 3-1 against Barcelona ? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/UVTXnxI2vj

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 5, 2025

Barcelona get caught high up the pitch looking for an equaliser, and though Carmona looks as if he is about to cross from the right side of the box, he instead drives a low effort into the bottom-left corner.

Sevilla win the game!

Akor Adams goal vs. Barcelona (90+6 min min, Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona)

Sevilla counter once again, with Chidera Ejuke charging down the left flank before squaring across the box to Adams to tap home.

A brilliant afternoon for the hosts!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ISAAC ROMERO

Romero was pivotal in Sevilla's victory, earning the penalty that led to his side's opener, before then finding the back of the net himself in the first half.

The striker also managed to produce the most touches of any play inside the box (nine), an impressive feat considering his team had just 39% possession.

SEVILLA VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Sevilla 39%-61% Barcelona

Shots: Sevilla 13-17 Barcelona

Shots on target: Sevilla 5-8 Barcelona

Corners: Sevilla 7-6 Barcelona

Fouls: Sevilla 18-9 Barcelona

BEST STATS



7 - Marcus Rashford has been involved in seven goals in 10 games for FC Barcelona across all competitions (3 goals and 4 assists), more than any other player for the club this season. Productive. pic.twitter.com/DTtWaPFoNa

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 5, 2025



3 - Robert Lewandowski has missed three of the 10 penalties he has taken in LaLiga; only Iago Aspas and Vedat Muriqi (four) have missed more penalties in the competition since 2022/23 (Daniel Parejo has also missed three). Accuracy. pic.twitter.com/rSPOdFawHK

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 5, 2025



1 - Isaac Romero has become the first Sevilla player to score a goal and win a penalty in a LaLiga game against FC Barcelona since at least the 2003/04 season. Star. pic.twitter.com/LWryNo8FKJ

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 5, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Sevilla will play host once again, when they welcome Mallorca to their stadium on October 18, but they then face a difficult test against Real Sociedad on October 24 away from home.

Barcelona play Girona at home on October 18 before returning to Champions League action three days later against visitors Olympiacos.

